A genuine country cowboy lives right in the heart of Waxahachie.

Fletcher Jowers, a well-known country artist residing in Ellis County, is happy to let his friends and neighbors know about the recent release of his new book titled, "Rabbit Creek." The work is a memoir of sorts, chronicling his early poverty-stricken rural life in East Texas, and yet, he fondly shares his memories of learning about nature and the oil-drilling business.

This talented country gentleman, not only writes books, but has penned several songs over the years, has released some country music albums/CDs, is known as the “Cowboy Poet,” and speaks and/or performs in front of groups in the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex, and all across the western United States.

Jowers is a lover of authentic cowboy music. His down-home Texas cowboy approach to music has warmed the hearts of his fans throughout the West.

He has been featured at cowboy events such as The Western Heritage Classic, The Arizona Cowboy Poets Gathering, The Great Pikes Peak Cowboy Poetry Gathering (there awarded the prestigious Dick Spencer Memorial Award), The New Mexico Cowboy Poetry Gathering, The National Cowboy Symposium, The Texas Cowboy Poetry Gathering, The Cowboy Hall of Fame, and The Academy of Western Artists Awards Ceremony.

Jowers seems to know how to write about cowboys, especially since he lived the life of one, working some years at several ranches throughout the West.

"Rabbit Creek" is a quick read, but the book itself has plenty of rich content heralding the man’s rather hard life in East Texas. In spite of it all, Jowers says he never really “felt poor.” He had always experienced so much joy and love from his family when he was growing up, that he thought they had everything – and in some ways, he did.

Living in the oil-drilling area of Kilgore, he said he loved being around the hard-working roughnecks, watching them drill and rework the oil wells. He said he was especially enthralled with the brave men that worked high up in the derrick.

“It was like a circus performance. Occasionally a derrick man would lose his life, falling from so high up or be seriously injured," Jowers said.

Living in the country, Jowers was also infatuated with the wildlife and nature that God had provided him in his East Texas playground.

“At Rabbit Creek, I was able to visibly see many scenes that folks pay untold millions to look at in paintings," he said.

Throughout the text, he shares stories about his relationships with friends, family and God, while exploring His Maker’s natural creations near Kilgore.

To purchase a copy of his new book, contact Jowers at his website www.fletcherjowers.com or reach him by email at fletcher@fletcherjowers.com.