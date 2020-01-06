The Red Oak Lady Hawks got their 2020 soccer season off to a winning start in the 17th annual Highway 287 Tournament at Waxahachie High School, with two wins, a loss and a draw.

The Lady Hawks opened the season with a 2-2 tie against Waxahachie on Thursday. Georgia Santos had a goal and assisted teammate Sarah Zamora on a goal. Marlen Mendez had the assist on Santos’ goal.

The Lady Hawks defeated Fort Worth Trimble Tech, 3-0, in their second game of the tournament. Heather Fellows, Amiya McCauley and Emma Nance scored goals for Red Oak and Alyssa Francis made four saves to earn the clean sheet.

Red Oak dropped its only loss of the tournament, 3-2, to Dallas W.T. White after the Lady Hawks had led 2-1 at halftime. But the Lady Hawks ended the tournament on a high note, beating Waco High, 3-0.

The Lady Hawks (2-1-1) were set to face Dallas A+ Academy at home on Tuesday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. in a non-district game, then they will travel to Longview for a tournament that starts Thursday.

They’ll play Longview Pine Tree at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Texarkana Texas High at 5 p.m. on Friday, and Mount Pleasant at 5 p.m. on Saturday.