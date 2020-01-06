AUSTIN

Healthy living classes

offered beginning Tuesday

Austin Public Health will host 11 healthy living classes for those with diabetes in English and Spanish starting Tuesday at various locations and times.

The free classes meet for six weeks and discuss topics including diabetes control, exercise, healthy eating and stress control. Classes are available for anyone who is interested in healthy living, management of type 2 diabetes or prevention.

For more information or to register: healthyplaceshealthypeople.org/diabetes/.

MANCHACA

Special needs event

set for Thursday

A Special Needs Forum live event, titled “SSI and Saving for Future Care,” will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Marbridge, 2310 Bliss Spillar Road.

The free forum is intended for parents and guardians of children with special needs and those who teach and work in the special needs industry. The program will include a light lunch, an informative presentation by a keynote speaker and a Q&A session.

The program is the second of a series of live forum events.

To register: bit.ly/2tpBWik.

SAN MARCOS

Utility savings class

on Tuesday at library

“The Power to Care,” a class for those having trouble paying their utility bill or who want to conserve energy, will be offered from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday at the San Marcos Public Library, 625 E. Hopkins St.

Margerie Marshall, with Community Action, will present information on whether a household qualifies for utility assistance. Jan Klein, conservation coordinator with the city, will offer energy saving tips.

TAYLOR

JP’s office to be closed

Monday and Tuesday

The office of Justice of the Peace Precinct 4, 211 W. Sixth St., will close Monday and Tuesday due to anticipated street closures.

The office also will be closed Wednesday, as it is every Wednesday, so clerks can catch up on paperwork.

Payments can be mailed to the office or left in the court’s drop box on the northeast side of the building. Any payments or pleas that are due on those days will not be considered past due if paid by Thursday.

GEORGETOWN

Williamson Museum

hosts Salon program

The Williamson Museum will host its monthly Salon program at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Wildfire Restaurant, 812 S. Austin Ave.

Valerie Black will speak on “Earth Kind Landscaping,” and discuss how to create a sustainable landscape in Central Texas. Black is a Williamson County master gardener.

American-Statesman staff