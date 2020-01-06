TEMPLE — The Red Oak soccer Hawks are off to an unbeaten start to 2020, with two wins and a tie at last weekend’s Temple Wildcat Tournament.

The Hawks opened the season on Thursday with a 3-2 win over Killeen Shoemaker. Marco Marquez led the way with a goal and an assist, while Sammy Benavidez and Luis Bazaldua also scored goals and Nathaniel Barajas added a helper.

In their second game of the tournament on Friday morning, the Hawks salvaged a 2-2 draw against host team Temple with a second-half goal. Daniel Gresham and Britten Daffron netted a goal each, while Marquez and Bazaldua each had an assist.

The Hawks closed out with a 5-1 rout of Mexia on Friday afternoon as sophomore Dylan Vasquez recorded a brace and an assist. Andrew Francis, Ethan Mena and David Olivarez added a goal each and Olivarez and Marquez each had an assist. The Hawks led 2-0 at the half.

The Hawks (2-0-1) were scheduled to host Lancaster in a non-district game on Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m. They will travel to Life Waxahachie for another non-district match on Friday at 7 p.m.