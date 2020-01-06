We generally refer to the Bible as “the Word of God” — and it is. But did you know, that word “Word” not only describes a book, but a person?

The Bible is the Word of God and is verbally inspired by the Spirit of God and revealed to men. But not just any men - but scripture tells us that the “. . .prophecy came not in old time by the will of man: but holy men of God spake as they were moved by the Holy Ghost.” 2 Peter 1:21 (KJV)

But the other aspect of the “Word of God” is the “living Word.” This was the Word that was alongside God the Father in eternities past and at the creation.

“In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God,” John 1:1.

This Word, which was at the beginning was none other than Christ - the second person in the Godhead. The “Word” was seated at the right hand of God in Heaven. But that Word came to earth in the form of human flesh. It was prophesied by Isaiah: “Therefore the Lord Himself will give you a sign; behold a virgin shall conceive, and bear a son, and shall call His name Immanuel.”

(God with us) Hundreds of years later, the Apostle John writes in the inspired Word of God, “And the Word became flesh, and dwelt among us, and we beheld His glory, the glory as of the only begotten of the Father, full of grace and truth,” John 1:14. That is Christ.

So that Word, (Christ) which was the second person in the Godhead, and was with God at creation, is the same Word who came to earth in the form of flesh, and “dwelt among us.” (literally pitched His tent among us.)

When you study Holy scripture, you are being addressed by the Living Word - Christ. The Holy Spirit, the third person in the Trinity, enables you to supernaturally discern its truths. (John 16:13)

One last thought: When this precious Word (Christ) dwells in your heart, Galatians 4:6 tells us that God sends the spirit of His Son (Christ Jesus) into your hearts, enabling you to cry out to God saying “Abba Father” - which is a term of endearment — a term of intimacy. Your unsaved, corrupt flesh will not — and cannot cry out to God in this manner. Only when the spirit of God’s Son dwells in your heart can you do this.

So when you have a genuine relationship with this “Word” you are enjoying eternal life right now.