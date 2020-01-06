The Firefighters’ and Police Officers’ Civil Service Commission moved to certify the Waxahachie Police Department’s promotional eligibility lists for police lieutenant, corporal and sergeant positions, Thursday.

Commissioners present at the City Hall regular meeting voted unanimously in favor of each list, created based on the scores of a Nov. 12, 2019 written examination.

The written test is a critical step in the hiring process and puts the highest-ranking staff members at the top of the eligibility list.

Corporal Eligibility Candidate/Score

Derrick Young/81.312

Kevin Wright/78.754

Noelle Blain/78.231

Brandon Stephens/70.898

Sergeant Eligibility Candidate/Score

George Derek Mckie/82.447

Brian Fuller/78.705

Lieutenant Eligibility Candidate/Score

Joshua Oliver/75.192

Christopher Dickinson/74.141

“The police department is in good shape, a lot of growth,” said Asst. Chief Joe Wiser who was sitting in for Chief Wade Goolsby who reportedly had a doctor’s appointment. “We’ve got seven people in the academy as we speak, just graduated three… The growth over at Waxahachie PD is just unprecedented right now.”

Wiser added that the department has managed to attract a group of candidates that is diverse in age, gender and race.

“Our training and our academy are hopping and busy right now,” the assistant chief added. “It’s not uncommon to have 50 or more show up for an opening. We are getting a lot of positive feedback from our recruits… We’re hearing more and more that Waxahachie is the place to come.”

Commission Chair Curtis Williams commended the department for its progress.

“That’s a real change,” Williams told Wiser. “We loosened a lot of standards that made it possible to expand recruiting.”

Among the changes in testing and educational requirements is a wider age range. Current standards require candidates to be between 21 and 45 years of age.

“Although we can always do better, we’re doing better than we ever have,” Wiser boasted. “Our numbers are going up slowly but at least they’re trending in the right direction.”

In other news, Waxahachie Fire-Rescue Chief Ricky Boyd said the department recently hired three firefighters.

Others in attendance at the meeting included Commission Vice-Chair Teresa McNiel, Commissioner Bob Aday and City Human Resources/Civil Service Director Jamie J. Holbert.