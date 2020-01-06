Emily Mackel's first college cross country season resulted in an all-conference honor.

The Waxahachie High School graduate finished 15th among 134 in the Lone Star Conference Championship's 6K race to earn all-conference recognition. The freshman was second among Dallas Baptist University's women.

She received a medal for the conference honor. "I expected to be all-conference," said Mackel, who was cited Sept. 11 as the conference's freshman of the week after placing third in the East Texas Shootout 5K. "It was exciting, though."

The conference meet was at a golf course. Though hills made the course a challenge, the surface offered solid footing. "It's got more grass," she said. "It's always nice when they have a golf course and we're not having to go through mud."

Mackel finished 52nd among 193 in the NCAA Division II South Central Region Championship 6K, second among the Lady Patriots.

She said she trained from June 10 to December 8 before taking a week off from running. She opened the indoor track and field season by placing third in the 3,000-meter race at the Dec. 7 Crimson and Gold Invitational. She finished in 10 minutes, 35.10 seconds.

"I had never run a 3K before," she said. "I was going to PR no matter what. To hit that time already is real exciting."

She expects to compete in at least the 5K during the outdoor season.

Women's soccer

Previously at Waxahachie, freshman goalkeeper Taytum McDonald started one of the five games she played for McMurry University. She made seven saves and allowed one goal.

Also from the Lady Indians, junior midfielder Ariana Acosta of Texas A & M University-Texarkana scored twice in 18 games.

Men's soccer

University of Mary Hardin-Baylor sophomore forward Rolando Nieto was named to the all-American Southwest Conference second team. The Waxahachie graduate led the team with seven goals and three assists in starting 15 of the 17 games he played.

Former Indian David Hernandez had one goal and two assists for Cedar Valley College in the 13 games he played.

Shawnee State University (Ohio) sophomore goalkeeper Kade Tomlinson had a 3-6-1 record in 12 games, including 11 starts. The past Indian had a 2.58 goals against average.

Send updates about area athletes to Barbara Boxleitner at jdanddoc@gmail.com.