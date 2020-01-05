AJ Media Editorial Board

Lubbock, the South Plains and the state of Texas lost a musical giant this week with the death of Tommy X Hancock, whose artistic genius and steady influence helped shape the sound, look and feel of the West Texas musical scene during one of its golden eras.

Hancock, rightfully known as the “Godfather of West Texas Music,” died Wednesday at the age of 90, according to our story this week. He was a leader, singer and fiddler for bands on the South Plains.

He was born and raised in Lubbock before leaving in 1970 and eventually settling in Austin with his wife, Charlene Condray Hancock and their children in 1980. During his early years on the South Plains, he performed with the Cotton Club’s house band, the Roadside Playboys, also known as “connoisseurs of hillbilly swing.”

After a fire burned down the iconic Cotton Club in the 1960s, Hancock breathed new life into the brand, not once, but twice. As the owner of the venerable venue, Hancock brought legends such as Willie Nelson, Ray Price and Muddy Waters to the area.

Lubbock native Lloyd Maines, now an Austin musician/producer, recalled that he was 14 when he began playing Sunday matinees at the Cotton Club with his brothers in the 1960s. In no time, he was playing marathon four-hour sets with Hancock’s band Friday and Saturday nights.

Hancock had a reason for the long sessions, Maines recalled. “He said, ‘You know, boys, if you’ll keep them dancing, they won’t have time to think about fighting.’”

Kenny Maines played at the Cotton Club as a 13-year-old and was aware of Hancock’s larger-than-life personality and professional achievements. Like so many others, he’s well-aware of Hancock’s outsized influence across Texas.

That’s because Hancock knew talent, and West Texas has always been a haven for musical greatness. He was a supporter of some of the area’s best-known performers in their early days. The list reads like a who’s who of West Texas musical talent: Buddy Holly, Waylon Jennings, Sonny Curtis, Joe Ely, Butch Hancock, the Maines Brothers and many, many others.

“He was ahead of his time in bringing people together. He was a very spiritual person. He was a very forward-thinking person,” Curtis Peoples, archivist of the Crossroads Music Archive at the Southwest Collect/Special Collections Library, said in our story. “He was always looking to do the next best, right thing.”

According to Peoples, the alternative country sound popularized in Austin during he 1970s can trace some of its roots to Hancock’s Cotton Club, a place where cowboy, hillbilly and hippie cultural influences intersected.

Don Caldwell, an authoritative Lubbock musical source in his own right, said it would be impossible to overestimate Hancock’s influence. The Hancocks, thanks to regular television and radio appearances, became the equivalent of local musical royalty. He was not only exceptionally talented, but his willingness to work outside traditional musical expectations enhanced his legend. Beyond that, those who knew him best said Hancock regularly shared his time, insights and expertise with others.

“He was the single most influential mentor to the country music musicians in this area in the 50s, 60s and 70s,” Caldwell said in our story. “He had a great influence on a lot of people that are now legendary.”

The man who was often called “Lubbock’s original hippie” toured for years with his family as The Supernatural Family Band. Charlene Hancock and daughters Traci Lamar and Conni later performed as the Texana Dames. Tommy and Charlene Hancock were enshrined in the West Texas Walk of Fame in 2012, one of many recognitions received through the years. Hancock was a man of many talents. He was also a dancer and published the book, “Zen and the Art of the Texas Two-Step” in 1989.

As an account in the Austin American-Statesman reminded, it was in the 2003 documentary film “Lubbock Lights,” which chronicled our city’s long and enviable musical legacy that Hancock recalled his own journey from bandleader with a fiddle to a so-called supernatural family man. “I finally found out that I was going to have to go inside myself to find this thing that could make every day heaven on earth. And that worked. I’ve lived in virtual heaven on earth for 30 years. I’m surrounded by love and beauty and friendship and luxury all the time.”

Thank you, Tommy Hancock, for the memories of a life well lived and for the difference you made in the lives of so many others.

The notes you hit were perfect all along the way.