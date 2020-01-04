Wood’s Furniture & Mattress Gallery was a winner in two categories – Best Furniture and Best Mattress Store – in the E-T's Best of Erath contest last June.

We sat down with owner Randy Prater to discuss what makes Wood’s unique and why they have loyal customers.

1. Wood’s was first established in 1968 by Prater’s grandfather, Floyd. It began in a small, wooden building and eventually grew to become what it is known as today.

2. Wood’s is family owned and operated.

3. Prater says their customer service is excellent compared to other companies and because of that, they have earned several loyal customers.

“We have a lot of repeat customers. They don’t go anywhere else,” he said.

4. Wood’s has their own delivery service in the store.

5. They will deliver furniture and mattresses within a 60-mile radius.

6. Wood’s is the only furniture store in Stephenville to carry La-Z-Boy furniture and Simmons Beautyrest mattresses. They also have Ashley Furniture products that are only unique to Wood’s.

7. Their hours of operation are from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday.