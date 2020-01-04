Elected officials’ terms ending in 2020 in Ellis County: (Note : * denotes appointed official)
Office Official Term
President / Vice President Donald Trump/Mike Pence 4 Fed
U.S. Senator John Cornyn 6 Fed
U.S. Representative, District 6 Ron Wright 2 Fed
Railroad Commissioner Ryan Sitton 6 State
Chief Justice, Supreme Court Nathan L. Hecht 6 State
Justice, Supreme Court, Pl 6, Unexp. Jane Bland* 6 State
Justice, Supreme Court, Pl 7 Jeffrey S. Boyd 6 State
Justice, Supreme Court, Pl 8 J. Brett Busby* 6 State
Judge, Court Of Crim. Appeals, Pl 3 Bert Richardson 6 State
Judge, Court Of Crim. Appeals, Pl 4 Kevin Patrick Yeary 6 State
Judge, Court Of Crim. Appeals, Pl 9 David Newell 6 State
Member, State Board Of Ed., Dist 14 Sue Melton-Malone 4 State
State Senator, District 22 Brian Birdwell 4 State
State Representative, District 10 John Wray 2 State
Justice, 10th Court Of Appeals Pl 2 Rex Davis 6 State
Justice, 10th Court Of Appeals Pl 3 John E. Neill* 6 State
District Judge, 378th Judicial District William (Doug) Wallace 4 State
District Judge, 443rd Judicial District Cindy Ermatinger 4 State
County Attorney Patrick Wilson 4 County
Judge, County Court At Law No. 3 Newly Created Office 4 County
Sheriff Charles E "Chuck" Edge 4 County
County Tax Assessor-Collector John Bridges 4 County
County Commissioner, Precinct No. 1 Randy Stinson 4 County
County Commissioner, Precinct No. 3 Paul Perry 4 County
Constable, Precinct No. 1 Roy Callender 4 County
Constable, Precinct No. 2 Terry Nay 4 County
Constable, Precinct No. 3 Curtis Polk Jr. 4 County
Constable, Precinct No. 4 Mike Jones 4 County
Repub. County Chair - Primary Only Randy Bellomy 2 Primary
Dem. County Chair - Primary Only Kelly H Blackburn* 2 Primary