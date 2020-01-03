25 years ago:

MEXICO CITY - President Ernesto Zedillo’s plan to stem the peso’s slide and restore confidence in the economy received a boost Monday from the United States, which put up half of an $18 billion international support package to help stabilize Mexico’s currency.

50 years ago:

TAIPEI - Nationalist China’s President Chiang Kai-shek today awaited Spiro T. Agnew with a list of apprehensive questions about recent U.S. actions in Asia.

75 years ago:

Civilian and military personnel at South Plains Army Air field backed the men of the world’s fighting fronts with a total of almost a million dollars in war bonds during the past year, war bond office officials at the glider pilot training center announced Saturday.

100 years ago:

