DALLAS — Southwestern Assemblies of God University played its last game of 2019 against Paul Quinn College on Monday night. The Lions were able to end the year on a good note as they dominated the Tigers by the score of 74-56.

SAGU finished with four players in double figures. Lexi Rich, Sydney Meador, Ennis’ Kiara Glenn and Mansfield’s Tamera Derrough combined for 64 of the Lions 74 points.

Meador led all scorers with 25 points including 10-13 from the free-throw line.

Rich recorded a double-double with her game-high 15 rebounds.

The Lions shot 74% (23-31) from the free-throw line compared to just 54% (21-39) for the Tigers.

The SAGU defense was strong today as they held PQC to 22% from the field (16-70) and 14% (3-21) from the three-point line.

SAGU narrowly won the rebounding battle 50-47 which was an area of strength for PQC coming into the game.

PQC (3-10, 1-2) got on the board first and managed to double up the Lions midway through the first quarter by the score of 12-6.

The Tigers saw their lead increase to 7 points on multiple occasions until Derrough closed the quarter with a bucket cutting the PQC lead to 16-12.

Almost 5 minutes went by in the 2nd quarter without a made basket. Rich hit a three-pointer to cut the Tigers lead to 17-15.

The Lions tied it at 22 but trailed 28-26 going into halftime.

SAGU connected on four straight threes as they put together an 18-5 run to open the third quarter.

PQC cut the lead to 7 points but saw it pushed back to double-digits 49-37 at the conclusion of the third quarter.

The Tigers scored the first five points of the 4th quarter and had momentum until SAGU’s Rich pulled down an offensive rebound and found Meador for big three to push the lead back to 10 (52-42).

PQC found themselves within 7 points again this time with 7:00 remaining in the game. The Tigers hit a drought, failing to score for nearly four minutes, allowing SAGU to build a 61-47 lead.

SAGU went 8-8 from the free-throw line to stave off any comeback by PQC.

SAGU (6-3, 1-2) will welcome Sooner Athletic Conference foe Wayland Baptist University (8-2, 1-1) to the Sheaffer Center in Waxahachie on Thursday at 6 p.m.