DUNCANVILLE — The Class 5A No. 8-ranked Red Oak Lady Hawks found the going tough against out-of-state competition at the 69th Sandra Meadows Classic at Duncanville High School.

Following Thursday’s opening loss to Troy High School of Fullerton, Calif. and gaining a forfeit win from Oklahoma City Casady, the Lady Hawks (15-6) dropped a close one to Marion, Ark., 55-51, in the consolation quarterfinals on Friday. After trailing 26-24 at the half, the Lady Hawks stayed in sight of the Lady Patriots the rest of the way but couldn’t get over the hump.

Breanna Davis led Red Oak with 19 points, while Aniyah Johnson added 10. Other scorers were Micah Cooper with six, Deja Davis with five, Makaila Brown with three, and Markeya Mack, Calijah Peay, Aziya Wilson and Kinzie Taplin all with two apiece.

Sophomore Daedrianna Cail led the Lady Patriots with a game-high 26 points. Cail was named to the all-tournament team.

Marion (9-6) went on to finish as consolation runner-up, beating Briarcrest Christian (Tenn.) and losing to Brentwood Academy (Tenn.)

The Lady Hawks, who are already 2-0 in District 14-5A play, were set to return to friendlier Lone Star State action on Friday evening at home against Joshua. They will visit county rival Ennis next Tuesday.

Hawks 0-4 in Allen

ALLEN — The In-N-Out Burger Holiday Invitational left the 5A No. 12-ranked Red Oak Hawks hungry as they finished 0-4 against all Class 6A competition in the 5A-6A bracket of the tournament on Saturday.

After Thursday’s 96-64 loss to host team and Class 6A No. 11 Allen, the Hawks (10-11) dropped to the consolation bracket for Friday’s action. The Hawks started off strong, but faded late in a 66-58 loss to 6A No. 16 Fort Bend Travis. Red Oak jumped out to a 23-12 lead and kept it until the final eight minutes, when Travis outscored the Hawks 29-9.

The Hawks drew Austin Lake Travis later Friday and rallied from a 5-point deficit to force overtime, but Lake Travis went on to win, 61-56. It was a close game throughout, with Red Oak trailing 33-28 at the half.

The Hawks ended the tournament on Saturday with a 61-54 loss to Wylie. The game was knotted at the half, 28-all, but a 17-10 third period made the difference for the Pirates.

The Hawks were slated to open District 14-5A action on Friday night at home against Joshua at 7:45 p.m.