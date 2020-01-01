ARLINGTON — The Class 6A No. 7-ranked Waxahachie Runnin’ Indians closed out the 2019 portion of their schedule by rolling past Arlington Bowie for the second time in just over two weeks, this time by an even bigger 73-43 count on Saturday at Bowie High School.

The Indians (17-3) put forth a team effort in the victory, led by CJ Noland with 15 points. BJ Francis added 13 tallies, followed by Jalen Lake with a dozen and AJ Russ with nine.

Other scorers for Waxahachie were Chris Pace with seven, Preston Hodge with six, Sammy Kaoud with four, Dmarion Collier with three and Christian O’Donnell with two.

The host Volunteers tried to hang with the Runnin’ Indians for a quarter, trailing 19-15 after eight minutes of action. However, the Tribe outscored Bowie 19-7 in the second period and then blew the Vols’ doors off with a 20-4 third quarter.

Jarrod Porter led Bowie with 14 points.

The Runnin’ Indians had earlier defeated Bowie, 71-52, during the Cy Hoops Classic in Cypress on Dec. 13. The Vols at the time were ranked No. 18 in 6A but have since fallen out of the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches poll.

The Indians were scheduled to return to Mike Turner Gymnasium on Friday night for their District 7-6A opener against No. 17-ranked DeSoto. After that is a trip to Cedar Hill next Tuesday night.

Girls: Rowlett 68, WHS 58, OT

ROWLETT — Ending an eight-day holiday break, the Waxahachie Lady Indians were able to force overtime on their return to the hardwood last Saturday. But Rowlett’s Lady Eagles outscored WHS 18-8 in the extra period and took a 68-58 non-district win at Rowlett High School.

Rayna Ross and Halle Becerra shouldered the load for the Lady Indians (7-12) with 21 and 18 points respectively. Other scorers were Taz Valencia and Chacarian Miles with six points each, Mya Williams with five and Brionna Parker with two.

The Lady Eagles used a 13-4 second period to take a 24-14 halftime lead, but the Lady Indians caught fire and scored 21 points to pull within a point at the end of the third.

Neveah Zavala scored 24 points for Rowlett, followed by Madilyn Rodriguez with 16 and Reagan Warren with 15.

The District 7-6A gantlet continues for the Lady Indians, as they were scheduled to host No. 3 DeSoto on Friday evening at Mike Turner Gymnasium, followed by a trip to No. 6 Cedar Hill on Tuesday evening. WHS is 0-2 in district with losses to No. 4 South Grand Prairie and Mansfield Summit.