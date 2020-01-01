Daily Light report

Wednesday

Jan 1, 2020 at 2:28 PM Jan 1, 2020 at 2:28 PM


PALMER — The 2019 all-District 7-3A (Division II) football team, as selected by district coaches:

District MVP — Carson Cisneros, Palmer.

Offensive MVP — Adrian Cisneros, Palmer.

Defensive MVP — Marc Zagala, Palmer.

Utility Player of the Year — Ben Waddle, Palmer.

Co-Outstanding OL — Henry Martinez, Palmer; Asa Henson, Buffalo.

Outstanding DL — Rusty Pickens, Edgewood.

Co-Offensive Newcomer — Gabe Bolden, Palmer; Jalen Coleman, Blooming Grove.

Defensive Newcomer — Collin Graves, Palmer.

Co-Kickers of the Year — Alan Mata, Palmer; Elias Pina, Rice.

Punter of the Year — Terrell Blanton, Scurry-Rosser.

Coaching Staff of the Year — Palmer.

First team

Offense

Quarterback — Brent Hoffman, Buffalo; Trey McPherson, Edgewood; Creed Baker, Mildred.

Running back — Dylan Tyree, Palmer; James Phillips, Buffalo; Kyle Keltner, Edgewood; Jerry Montgomery, Rice; Bishop Harris, Mildred.

Fullback — John Vaughn, Buffalo; Preston Kindle, Mildred.

Wide receiver — Mason Carvalho, Palmer; Jamaul Randle, Buffalo; Hudson Tyner, Edgewood; Clayton Coble, Edgewood; Elizhah Nezar, Rice; Brandon Birmingham, Scurry Rosser; Haywood Johnson, Dallas Gateway; Jaylon Patterson, Dallas Gateway.

Tight end — Mathew Jonas, Buffalo; Colten Nicholson, Blooming Grove.

Offensive line — Damon Herrera, Palmer; Trey Bone, Palmer; Eddie Vargas, Palmer; Asa Henson, Buffalo; Rusty Pickens, Edgewood; Jaxon Bannister, Edgewood; Angel Banda, Rice; Brian Ovalle, Rice; Cale Hayes, Mildred; Clayton Johnson, Scurry Rosser.

Utility — Eric Beshears, Buffalo.

Defense

Defensive line — Damian Gonzales, Palmer; Damon Herrera, Palmer; Jhonny Arreola, Palmer; Asa Henson, Buffalo; Angel Banda, Rice; Colten Nicholson, Blooming Grove; Taylor Cochran, Blooming Grove.

Inside linebacker — John Vaughn, Buffalo; Brian Ovalle, Rice; Brycen Clark, Rice; Connor Luke, Scurry Rosser.

Outside linebacker — Arturo Gonzales, Palmer; Gaige Corey, Palmer; Catch Thompson, Buffalo; Hudson Tyner, Edgewood.

Defensive back — Dylan Tyree, Palmer; Mason Carvalho, Palmer; Jamaul Randle, Buffalo; Eric Beshears, Buffalo; Tre Pogue, Edgewood; Clayton Coble, Edgewood; Dakota Jessie, Rice; Elizhah Nezar, Rice; Cody Hayes, Mildred; Josh Glasco, Blooming Grove; Matthew Beacom, Blooming Grove; Brandon Birmingham, Scurry Rosser.

Utility — Jerry Montgomery, Rice.

Second team

Offense

Quarterback — Julian Villasenor, Palmer; Tanner Carlisle, Rice; Carson Rucks, Blooming Grove.

Running back — Jacob Berumen, Palmer; Brent Steele, Buffalo.

Wide receiver — Aaron Corbett, Palmer; Winford Foshee, Palmer; Joe King, Palmer; Roberto Garcia, Buffalo; Kyle Harrison, Buffalo; Jacob Perez, Edgewood; Daniel Ayers, Mildred; Damon Lovett, Blooming Grove.

Offensive line — Dustin Morgan, Buffalo; Lane Freeman, Buffalo; Will Marecle, Edgewood; Saul Diaz, Rice; Logan Hancock, Mildred; Blake Martinez, Scurry Rosser.

Defense

Defensive line — Jaden Elie, Edgewood; Desmond Dye, Edgewood; Saul Diaz, Rice; Elijah Sanford, Mildred.

Inside linebacker — Trenton Hartley, Palmer; Benny Avila, Buffalo; Jonathan Bennett, Edgewood; Tommy Bernal, Rice; Kain Holliman, Mildred; Jacob Esparza, Blooming Grove; Preston Johnson, Scurry Rosser.

Outside linebacker — Joe King, Palmer; Brent Steele, Buffalo; Hagen Helmcamp, Buffalo.

Defensive back — Jacob Berumen, Palmer; Winford Foshee, Palmer; Roberto Garcia, Buffalo; Kyle Harrison, Buffalo; Jacob Perez, Edgewood; Sebastian Holdman, Edgewood; Josiah Morris, Rice; Hayden Brown, Rice; Braylon Turknett, Dallas Gateway.