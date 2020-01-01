PALMER — The 2019 all-District 7-3A (Division II) football team, as selected by district coaches:
District MVP — Carson Cisneros, Palmer.
Offensive MVP — Adrian Cisneros, Palmer.
Defensive MVP — Marc Zagala, Palmer.
Utility Player of the Year — Ben Waddle, Palmer.
Co-Outstanding OL — Henry Martinez, Palmer; Asa Henson, Buffalo.
Outstanding DL — Rusty Pickens, Edgewood.
Co-Offensive Newcomer — Gabe Bolden, Palmer; Jalen Coleman, Blooming Grove.
Defensive Newcomer — Collin Graves, Palmer.
Co-Kickers of the Year — Alan Mata, Palmer; Elias Pina, Rice.
Punter of the Year — Terrell Blanton, Scurry-Rosser.
Coaching Staff of the Year — Palmer.
First team
Offense
Quarterback — Brent Hoffman, Buffalo; Trey McPherson, Edgewood; Creed Baker, Mildred.
Running back — Dylan Tyree, Palmer; James Phillips, Buffalo; Kyle Keltner, Edgewood; Jerry Montgomery, Rice; Bishop Harris, Mildred.
Fullback — John Vaughn, Buffalo; Preston Kindle, Mildred.
Wide receiver — Mason Carvalho, Palmer; Jamaul Randle, Buffalo; Hudson Tyner, Edgewood; Clayton Coble, Edgewood; Elizhah Nezar, Rice; Brandon Birmingham, Scurry Rosser; Haywood Johnson, Dallas Gateway; Jaylon Patterson, Dallas Gateway.
Tight end — Mathew Jonas, Buffalo; Colten Nicholson, Blooming Grove.
Offensive line — Damon Herrera, Palmer; Trey Bone, Palmer; Eddie Vargas, Palmer; Asa Henson, Buffalo; Rusty Pickens, Edgewood; Jaxon Bannister, Edgewood; Angel Banda, Rice; Brian Ovalle, Rice; Cale Hayes, Mildred; Clayton Johnson, Scurry Rosser.
Utility — Eric Beshears, Buffalo.
Defense
Defensive line — Damian Gonzales, Palmer; Damon Herrera, Palmer; Jhonny Arreola, Palmer; Asa Henson, Buffalo; Angel Banda, Rice; Colten Nicholson, Blooming Grove; Taylor Cochran, Blooming Grove.
Inside linebacker — John Vaughn, Buffalo; Brian Ovalle, Rice; Brycen Clark, Rice; Connor Luke, Scurry Rosser.
Outside linebacker — Arturo Gonzales, Palmer; Gaige Corey, Palmer; Catch Thompson, Buffalo; Hudson Tyner, Edgewood.
Defensive back — Dylan Tyree, Palmer; Mason Carvalho, Palmer; Jamaul Randle, Buffalo; Eric Beshears, Buffalo; Tre Pogue, Edgewood; Clayton Coble, Edgewood; Dakota Jessie, Rice; Elizhah Nezar, Rice; Cody Hayes, Mildred; Josh Glasco, Blooming Grove; Matthew Beacom, Blooming Grove; Brandon Birmingham, Scurry Rosser.
Utility — Jerry Montgomery, Rice.
Second team
Offense
Quarterback — Julian Villasenor, Palmer; Tanner Carlisle, Rice; Carson Rucks, Blooming Grove.
Running back — Jacob Berumen, Palmer; Brent Steele, Buffalo.
Wide receiver — Aaron Corbett, Palmer; Winford Foshee, Palmer; Joe King, Palmer; Roberto Garcia, Buffalo; Kyle Harrison, Buffalo; Jacob Perez, Edgewood; Daniel Ayers, Mildred; Damon Lovett, Blooming Grove.
Offensive line — Dustin Morgan, Buffalo; Lane Freeman, Buffalo; Will Marecle, Edgewood; Saul Diaz, Rice; Logan Hancock, Mildred; Blake Martinez, Scurry Rosser.
Defense
Defensive line — Jaden Elie, Edgewood; Desmond Dye, Edgewood; Saul Diaz, Rice; Elijah Sanford, Mildred.
Inside linebacker — Trenton Hartley, Palmer; Benny Avila, Buffalo; Jonathan Bennett, Edgewood; Tommy Bernal, Rice; Kain Holliman, Mildred; Jacob Esparza, Blooming Grove; Preston Johnson, Scurry Rosser.
Outside linebacker — Joe King, Palmer; Brent Steele, Buffalo; Hagen Helmcamp, Buffalo.
Defensive back — Jacob Berumen, Palmer; Winford Foshee, Palmer; Roberto Garcia, Buffalo; Kyle Harrison, Buffalo; Jacob Perez, Edgewood; Sebastian Holdman, Edgewood; Josiah Morris, Rice; Hayden Brown, Rice; Braylon Turknett, Dallas Gateway.