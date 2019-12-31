Alice police officers arrested 28-year-old Dunn Everett on Saturday, Dec. 28 in connection with a stabbing that occurred in San Diego.

According to the Duval County Sheriff Romeo Ramirez, deputies were dispatched to a residence located off County Road 303 just outside San Diego city limits in reference to an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

When deputies arrive they made contact with victim whom had been stabbed four times in the abdomen and chest area. The victim was sent to the hospital.

An investigation by Sheriff’s Investigators Everett of San Diego as the suspect. Everett is no stranger to law enforcement in Duval County.

Duval County Sheriff’s Investigator Moe Saavedra filed a criminal complaint affidavit and obtained an arrest warrant for Everett for the felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. At approximately 11 a.m., Everett was arrested in Alice by Alice police. He then transported to the Jim Wells County jail where he currently waits to be transported to Duval County jail.