Antwon D. Reynolds, a resident of Glenn Heights, is one of 61 million people in the U.S. that live with a disability. But with his drive and the right opportunity, Antwon will show you what he’s capable of.

“He is a rock star,” said Liz Lytton, Reynolds’ area manager at Amazon for over six months. She explained, “I wish I had 100 employees like Antwon; he is my go-to. I call him a chess piece,” as she describes how he can do any task on the floor to ensure packages arrive at your door.

That is the correlation between Reynolds, the customer and the smile on the Amazon box we all recognize. But that is not Antwon’s full story, nor the full story of helping people with disabilities.

What makes Reynolds and so many employees at Amazon special? A special staffing program created to help employ those with disabilities called the Alternative Workforce Supplier Program (AWSP).

Ilia Movchan, Amazon Senior Program Manager, described designing the program to work with suppliers (the placement agency), “to help find candidates living with disabilities who would be interested in working for Amazon.”

It involves inclusiveness, skills, diverse backgrounds, experience, training and a proper match for Amazon to provide for its customers.

Antwon’s sunny demeanor brings a smile to those who meet him and is a reminder of how Amazon is bringing a smile to the faces of its employees and customers. Antwon is a product of the AWSP program, yet he cannot really be described within that context alone. Watch those who meet Reynolds, and you can see how he simply lifts spirits.

Not everyone is given equal opportunity, whether they have a disability or face other obstacles. Due to his disabilities, Reynolds has had several jobs over the years including Walmart, temping and being a cashier before being employed by Amazon. Reynolds relayed he had never “had a concerted job before Amazon.”

His time with Amazon has changed his life and given him the ability to provide for his 8-year-old daughter as well as buy his own transportation to get to work instead of relying on a fellow employee.

But how do the various suppliers shake hands with the AWSP to hire individuals with disabilities or other obstacles in the workplace? Professional Contract Services, Inc. (PSCI) is the supplier (staff placement contractor) AWSP uses in Texas to assist in locating candidates.

“PCSI is always in the community spreading the word about the job opportunities through AWSP," Leticia Green, Job Developer for PCSI, explained, "Potential employees that have heard about the program reach out to us daily.”

From there, interviews begin with a Q&A process by phone, followed by additional questions once applicants come in. This includes a simulation and training process. The application process then continues with Amazon if everything goes well.

Liz, Reynolds' supervisor, continued speaking of him with regards to fellow employees, new and old.

“He acts as a mentor, giving anyone a tip — ‘try doing this’ — all in a way that would never make a new associate feel like he is talking down to them,” she continued. “He’s trying to help anyway he can.”

Reynolds described his supervisor, Liz, “I have a wonderful time with Liz and all my managers,” before going on to add, “and if I need assistance, she does what she can to help me. If I tell any managers I need help on the line, they will get someone over there to help me out for a minute.”

Antwon continued confidently, “Most of the time I don’t really need any help; it’s everybody else that needs me to help them.”

This was followed by laughter in the room.

Reynolds followed, “I just do my job.”

When you ask Reynolds to tell you a little bit about his day, he obliges with that smile found on the outside of the box.

Nothing fancy as he gets up, brushes his teeth and fights traffic — but as he stated, “I leave the house 20 or 30 minutes early so I can get to work on time,” and continued, “then I sit in the break room until it is time for the shift to start.”

Getting to work was not always easy for Reynolds, and Liz appreciates the extra commitment to arrive early.

Before going out on the floor, Reynolds explained one of his goals at Amazon is to, “Maybe one day be a manager here.”

Following Antwon onto the floor of the Amazon Sortation facility in Wilmer is like being a contestant on the television show “Survivor.” He wears a New England Patriots cap and is excited to demonstrate his various duties.

Reynolds is hard to keep pace with, and his energy is exuberant as he hurries to demonstrate wrapping plastic wrap around tall pallets of boxes six-feet high. He walks around the pallet several times, taking care that the customers’ packages are securely in place before heading off to the next demonstration, where he will load packages off a conveyer belt onto a semi-truck.

The correlation between the customer, Reynolds and many Amazon employees is evident. There is a symbiotic relationship between the AWSP program and its suppliers as well. To surmise is simple. Amazon works with different placement agencies, skill sets, backgrounds and experiences to match people with jobs that can improve their quality of life.

This can bring a smile to almost anyone's face. All you must do is ask a “rock star.”

“Everybody knows me," Reynolds said, "so if they have a problem and can’t do something, they come to Antwon, including the managers too.”