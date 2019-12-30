KD Davis was a problem for opposing offenses this season.

The starting linebacker out of Ennis High School led the University of North Texas with 88 tackles in 12 games. The sophomore had three and a half quarterback sacks and two fumble recoveries.

He was named to the all-Conference USA honorable mention team, finishing 13th in the conference with 7.3 tackles per game.

"He's gotten more experience at the position, learning what it takes to be consistent," linebackers coach Galen Scott said. "He's pretty quick and pretty instinctive."

Davis made five tackles in 13 games as a freshman playing on all special teams units.

Preparation, especially watching film of opponents, has helped Davis reach a high level of play. "I expected that, knowing how hard I go every play and knowing all the hard work I put in," he said. "They (coaches) wanted to become a leader for the team and the defense."

He had at least 10 tackles in four games, with a high of 13 stops against California. He had a 5-yard sack, his first of his career, on a fourth down during the loss to California, too. "He tried to get the first down," Davis said. "The lineman didn't see me. He (the quarterback) tried to run out of the pocket."

Against Middle Tennessee State University, he made 10 tackles, including one to bring down a running back at the North Texas 9-yard line after a 37-yard gain. "He was about to score," Davis said. "I came up and took a good angle."

More football

Fort Lewis College redshirt freshman kicker Hogan Keasler booted a 30-yard field goal against Chadron State College. The Midlothian Heritage graduate averaged 63.1 yards on a career-high seven kickoffs.

Women's soccer

Brianna Dorsey started 18 games for Sterling College (Kan.) and had one goal and one assist. The junior played for the Panthers.

McMurry University junior midfielder Victoria Reyes started one of the 10 games she played. The Midlothian Heritage alumna had one assist.

Also from the Jaguars, sophomore midfielder Brittiney Gardner started 16 games for Erskine College (S.C.). She had three goals and one assist.

