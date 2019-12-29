Though Christmas has come and gone, the Carol of Lights at Texas Tech continues to glow throughout the holiday. If you haven’t driven through campus in a while, the lights can be seen through New Year’s night.

On a campus rich in tradition, I don’t know if there’s a more unique and beautiful spectacle than Carol of Lights. Even beyond the ceremonial lighting when thousands gather to witness that magical moment, students and alumni continue to enjoy the lights until the new year. It’s a timeless scene that triggers nostalgia among former students young and old, prompting many to want to experience it all over again. I won’t forget a call from a graduate in East Texas, who wanted to bring his wife back to see the lights. He hadn’t been back in 38 years, and rather than continuing to try and explain it, wanted her to witness it for herself. It was a joy to host them and to see him relive the experience with his wife.

The tradition dates back to the 1950s and brings both the Texas Tech and the surrounding communities together. The late Dr. Gene Hemmle co-founded Carol of Lights with a group of residence hall students, gathering on Memorial Circle to sing Christmas carols, drink hot chocolate and witness 5,000 lights come on the first year. The campus beams even brighter now with more than 25,000 lights.

Born and raised here, I have memories of the lights that go back to childhood. Sadly, Dr. Bill Hartwell passed away last year, but his annual rendition of “O Holy Night” before the flip of the switch is a treasured memory that generations of alumni can reminisce. The Residence Hall Association does wonderful work preserving this valued annual tradition - connecting generations of Red Raiders. As President Lawrence Schovanec reminded us at this year’s ceremony, Carol of Lights is a student-driven tradition of which we should all be proud.

In addition to the students’ work that makes the annual event possible, the university’s physical plant crew achieves the heroic task year after year of stringing up the lights - and taking them down after the holiday. My own neighbor, Rich Cartwright, helps oversee this process, and I asked him once what a headache it must be to have to replace the bad bulbs. “Some have to be replaced,” he said, “but most are reliable.”

I couldn’t help but make the parallel with Texas Tech Alumni Association members, most who faithfully renew their support every year. These are like bulbs we can rely on and don’t have to replace, helping to brighten Texas Tech’s future as we near the university’s Centennial. Those who belong to TTAA are burning bright for alma mater. And our longtime, consecutive-year givers are bulbs we can especially depend on. As I sign membership acknowledgements that come across my desk, I’m continuously grateful at so many loyal alumni in Lubbock and beyond who have maintained membership for so long – many for more than 50 years!

Membership matters. Sustaining membership matters even more for the continued growth of TTAA, providing increased academic support for the university. It’s a tradition that began long before we started lighting the towers, dating back to the first graduating class. We’re grateful for everyone who belongs to the association, year after year, continuing a strong tradition of support for TTU.

In concert with Carol of Lights, we invite alumni to help “Brighten Our Future.” Imagine Carol of Lights with only a few bulbs burning here and there, vs. the brilliance of more bulbs burning together. It’s a good parallel I believe all Red Raiders can recognize. If you do make the drive through campus to see the lights before year’s end, be sure to stop by the McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center to see it lit up for the first time as part of this holiday tradition – a tradition we will build upon year after year in honor of those who honor Texas Tech.

Curt Langford is president and CEO of the Texas Tech Alumni Association.