25 years ago:

PANMUNJOM, Korea - Ending a crisis that threatened the fragile peace in one of the world’s most dangerous corners, U.S. Army helicopter pilot Bobby Hall, looking weary but unharmed, was allowed to walk to freedom today.

50 years ago:

MANILA - Anti-American demonstrators attacked a limousine carrying a U.S. Ambassador and his wife tonight, but riot police kept them away when Vice President Spiro T. Agnew and his wife arrived a short while later for a reception at the U.S. Embassy.

75 years ago:

FORT SMITH, Ark. - Four women were burned to death in a fire which swept the two-story packing and shipping building of the Wortz Biscuit company here late today.

100 years ago:

Last Thursday night at twelve o’clock the regular train schedule was resumed over the Santa Fe lines through Lubbock, and no restrictions have been placed on travel.