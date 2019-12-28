Saturday forecast for Austin: It’s going to be a humid, rainy Saturday in Central Texas as a cold front begins to move through South Central Texas.
The National Weather forecast calls for cloudy skies with a 70% chance of rain during the day and highs near 71 degrees.
Rainfall amounts are expected to be less than a tenth of an inch, according to meteorologists.
The cold front should arrive to the Interstate 35 corridor by early- to mid-afternoon, the forecast said.
This evening, it will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers before midnight, according to the forecast. Overnight lows will be around 47 degrees.
Check out the extended forecast from the weather service below:
Sunday: Sunny with a high near 64 degrees. West, northwest winds 5 mph to 15 mph with gusts as high as 20 mph. The evening is expected to be clear with a low around 35 degrees.
Monday: Sunny with a high near 62 degrees. West, northwest winds around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning. Skies will be clear at night with a low around 34 degrees.
Tuesday: Sunny with a high near 59 degrees. Nighttime will be mostly cloudy with a low around 42 degrees.
New Year's Day: Cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and a high near 56 degrees. South, southeast winds 5 mph to 10 mph. There will be a 50% chance of showers at night with cloudy skies and a low around 45 degrees.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and a high near 64 degrees. It will be mostly cloudy at night with a low around 44 degrees
Friday: Mostly sunny with a high near 65 degrees.