Santa Claus teamed up with the Waxahachie Police Department to spread a little holiday cheer to kids just before the Christmas break from school.

Families came out to the ‘Meet Santa’ event on Dec. 19 at the police department for candy canes and door prizes, and to take pictures with the North Pole resident.

“From the beginning, Chief Goolsby has always said that Waxahachie Police Department is not only a place that we work, it is a place that the community should be able to enjoy and use also,” Community Services Officer O.T. Glidewell said. “What better way to give back to the community and invite everyone up to the police department to get pictures with Santa and avoid all the busy malls, traffic and costly expenses that come along with it?”

Decked out in his signature red and white outfit and sporting his long, white beard, Santa was the big hit of the evening.

"Thank you, Waxahachie Police Department, for the great Santa,” Betty Choate Woodruff posted on Facebook. “It is our great-grandson’s first Christmas.”

Decked out in his signature red and white outfit and long, white beard, the talent was Bob Engel, a Waxahachie resident and truck driver by day.

Engel is a member of Lone Star Santas, a “non-profit organization of men and women who live in or work in and around Texas, and portray Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus, Elves and Helpers.”

“We first met him last year at Christmas when he came to the police department on his own to introduce himself and take pictures with officers,” Glidewell recalled. “Bob made a great impression with his friendliness and support for local law enforcement.”

The department called the community-building event “a success.”

“It was our way for us to say Merry Christmas to all the kids and citizens of the community for their support they show our department.”