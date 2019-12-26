Red Oak ISD’s Eastridge Elementary organized a food collection drive that brought in hundreds of cans of food for charity.

The school district said over 700 cans were collected over two weeks and donated to the North Ellis County Outreach Center, a not-for-profit agency that provides food, housing, clothing and utilities to families in need. It has locations in Red Oak and Ferris.

Denise Butler, the executive director of NECOC, said the community support has been “really good.”

“I’ve had that from several elementaries, not just Eastridge, from Wooden as well, and the kids initiated it,” Butler said. “So, it’s been amazing just having these kids that know that they need to help and step in."

“We can now feed the families that are coming in,” Butler added.

Each grade at Eastridge competed to be the top collector.

“Second grade won the free dress day with 209 cans,” the school district said.

Red Oak Middle School’s cheerleaders donated bags of toiletries.

Last month, Red Oak High’s National Honor Society delivered 1000 cans of food.

To learn more about NECOC, call 972-617-7261, log onto necoutreach.org or find it on Facebook.