DUNCANVILLE — A cold start to the game turned out to be the deciding factor on Thursday as Troy High School of Fullerton, Calif. upset the Class 5A No-8-ranked Red Oak Lady Hawks, 51-43, in the opening round of the 69th Sandra Meadows Classic at Duncanville High School.

Micah Cooper led the Lady Hawks (15-5) with 14 points before fouling out late, followed by Deja Davis with nine, Aniyah Johnson with eight and Breanna Davis with seven. Markeya Mack and Kinzie Taplin had two points apiece and De’odrianna Medlock finished with one.

The Warriors jumped out to a 16-8 first-quarter lead, leaving the Lady Hawks to play catch-up the rest of the way. Red Oak battled back to within 24-19 at halftime thanks to a 3-pointer by each of the Davises, but that’s as close as the Lady Hawks would get.

Endigo Parker led Troy (4-6) with 14, followed by Hannah Stines with 13.

The Lady Hawks would’ve played in the consolation round later on Thursday, but Oklahoma City Casady, which was to face Cedar Hill in the opening round, dropped out of the tournament. So Red Oak advanced to play either Plano West or Marion, Ark. in the consolation quarterfinals on Friday at noon.

The consolation semifinals will be played on Saturday morning at 9 a.m., with the consolation championship set for that afternoon at 1:30 p.m.