For much of his academic career, Norman Nguyen has been busy.

As an undergraduate at the University of Texas, Nguyen studied biochemistry and communications. Now, as a second-year student in the College of Pharmacy, Nguyen is taking 21 hours of classes in addition to holding two leadership positions within the college. When he’s not studying or in class, he works part time as the brand strategist for his own content creation team and podcast.

He’s always been a high achiever, Nguyen said. But even for the most motivated of students, training to be a pharmacist can be like "drinking out of a fire hose" at times.

"This is just completely another level," he said.

The stress on college students, especially those in rigorous programs like in the College of Pharmacy, hasn’t gone unnoticed by UT faculty. While the stigma around mental health has declined in recent years, helping an increasing number of students maintain peace of mind in a stressful environment continues to be a challenge for educators.

The UT Counseling and Mental Health Center helped 77% more students in 2018 than in 2010, with a large proportion — 71% — seeking help for stress, said Thea Woodruff, program coordinator for the center.

"We want students getting the services they need," Woodruff said. "The difficulty is that we only have so many clinicians and counselors."

That’s why for nearly three years, faculty in the College of Pharmacy, the Cockrell School of Engineering and the College of Liberal Arts have been working with staff members in the mental health center to bring well-being practices into the classroom. The hope is that by thinking of the health of the whole student, students become better learners and better members of the workforce.

"It’s kind of in the same vein of we’re trying to do preventative measures before an emergency happens," said Bryson Duhon, assistant dean of student success at the College of Pharmacy. "In the health care field, there’s a huge focus on burnout right now."

The program, called "Well-Being in Learning Environments," is funded through a $379,000 grant from UT’s Hogg Foundation for Mental Health. It is in its third and final year. In that time, Woodruff, who oversees the program, and others at the campus mental health center have met with dozens of departments and distributed nearly 2,500 guidebooks across campus.

It’s not about making professors into clinicians, Woodruff said, but giving them tools they can easily integrate into their curriculum.

"We’re not going to alleviate all anxiety, because there’s a genetic component to these mental health concerns," Woodruff said. "But we can do things that are going to be much more supportive versus detrimental to students’ mental health."

Professors are encouraged to remember their students are human, and so are they. The program’s guidebook, which provides several methods and resources on student well-being, also suggests faculty show passion about their subject, be happy about teaching, use humor and allow students to see their vulnerabilities.

Renee Acosta, a professor as well as assistant dean for admissions and advising at the College of Pharmacy, likes to challenge students in her classes to pick one self-care item to focus on each semester. Many choose sleep, healthy eating, working out or even just brushing their teeth twice a day.

"What is it that you’re going to do to care for yourself that you can commit to?" Acosta said.

Acosta facilitates self-care by getting her students’ minds out of the classroom — literally. At the beginning of each semester, she takes students to the Blanton Museum of Art, where they spend hours focusing on two or three pieces of art.

"The feedback on it is always, ‘It was the only two hours of the week that I didn’t think about something related to school,’" Acosta said.

With more students seeking services at the campus mental health center, enlisting faculty’s help has become key.

A 2018 survey from the American College Health Association found a large number of surveyed students experienced significant mental health issues. Nearly 83% said they felt exhausted in the past 12 months. Almost 70% reported feeling very sad, and 41% said they felt so depressed that it was difficult to function.

"The idea was trying to think about creating more of a culture around mental health as a university and campus-wide, versus just the counseling and mental health center being responsible for supporting students’ mental health," Woodruff said.

Better mental health is good for students, but it’s also good for the university as a whole, said Stephany Bryan, senior program officer at the Hogg Foundation and overseer of the program’s funding.

"I think research shows that if there is someone who is well and stable and has natural supports — friends, relatives, peers, whoever — their academic achievements are much higher," Bryan said. "The university wants these kiddos to have high scores, so the universities are going to do whatever they can to help support these kids emotionally."

There’s no strict curriculum for how professors can support students’ mental health. Some, like Duhon, like to go through gratitude exercises with classes or hand out masks and lavender spray to encourage better sleep.

But for Nguyen, who still has two years left in pharmacy school, the important thing is keeping in touch with family, exercising when he can and reminding himself that there is a world outside of UT.

"For me, I remember that at the end of the day, I’m not defined by my grades," Nguyen said. "I’m defined by the impact I make on other people."