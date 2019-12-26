ALLEN — The Class 5A No. 12-ranked Red Oak Hawks ran with tournament host and 6A No. 11 Allen for 16 minutes of play, but ran out of gas in the second half as the Eagles rolled to a 96-64 win in the opening round of the 5A-6A Gold Division bracket at the In-N-Out Burger Holiday Invitational on Thursday night.

Emerson Wallace led three Hawks in double figures with 17 points, followed by Latrone Turner with 15 and 6-foot-7 senior Colbie Holiman with 10 for Red Oak (10-8). Other scorers were Keon Thompson and Darren Eubanks with seven each, and Joshua Sasser and Braylon Peterson with four apiece.

The Eagles (14-3) jumped out to a 24-17 lead in the first quarter, but the Hawks hung tough in the second stanza and kept it a three-point game at the intermission, 44-41.

The Eagles’ depth, however, took effect in the second half as Allen outscored Red Oak 19-8 in the third to take a 63-49 lead into the final eight minutes of play, and the Eagles turned it into a blowout in the fourth quarter.

Allen placed five in double-digit scoring and almost added a sixth. Thailand Elder led the way with 25 points, followed by Ian Motta with 15, Mason Gibson with 14, and TJ Woods and Elijah Obaseki with 10 each. Adrian Jubran wound up with eight.

The Hawks dropped to the consolation bracket and were set to take on Fort Bend Travis on Friday at 11:30 a.m. in the consolation bracket, with another game later on Friday, win or lose. The tournament is to conclude on Saturday.

In the new year, the Hawks will open District 14-5A action on Friday, Jan. 3 at home against Joshua at 7:45 p.m.