Congressman Ron Wright blasted Wednesday’s House impeachment of President Trump, calling it a “partisan sham” in a released statement, Thursday.

“Today is a dark day for the Republic,” Wright argued. “For the first time in history, Democrats impeached a President of the United States without any evidence of a crime being committed. The articles of impeachment we voted on laid out vague allegations of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, the latter of which has traditionally been left to the Supreme Court’s determination.”

The 6th District representative opined that the two articles of impeachment - abuse of power and obstruction of Congress – were brought against the president in the absence of ‘indisputable evidence’ because Democrats ‘disliked him’ from the onset of his presidency.

“Before the President ever stepped foot in the Oval Office, Democrats vowed to impeach him simply because they disliked him,” the freshman congressman contended. “However, the Constitution does not authorize Congress to impeach dually elected presidents because of political or personal differences. The Constitution instructs Congress to impeach a president when there is indisputable evidence of treason or high crimes and misdemeanors—a high bar.”

“Despite utilizing a process that has been unfair at every turn, Democrats failed to find one shred of evidence that President Trump committed an impeachable crime,” he continued. “They haven’t even gotten close to meeting the high bar set by the Constitution. Democrats’ decision to move forward with impeachment today sets a horrible precedent and I fear what lies ahead for future Presidents.”

Democrats maintain they were led to investigate the president after he allegedly pressured President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine to investigate former vice president and 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

“Speaker Pelosi promised that this inquiry would be compelling, overwhelming, and bipartisan, but it has been none of those,” Wright chided. “More than anything, this impeachment has been damaging to the very fabric of our Republic. I pray we can swiftly repair the horrible division and doubt sown by this partisan sham and return to solving the issues the American people elected us to handle.”

The case against the 45th president goes before the Senate next year where it will be decided if he will be acquitted or convicted and removed from office.