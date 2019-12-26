Congressman Ron Wright (R-TX-6) joined other members of the House to vote for the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) in a bipartisan effort. It replaces the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

“I just voted yes on USMCA. Today is a great day for American farmers, workers, manufacturers and ranchers. This morning, after almost a full year of collecting dust on Speaker Pelosi's desk, the House finally voted to pass the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement,” Wright said in a statement, Thursday.

As the Trump administration and House Democrats took credit for the $1.2 trillion deal, the 6ththDistrict representative said the Agreement is solely the work of the Trump administration.

“The Trump administration has worked tirelessly to negotiate a deal with Canada and Mexico that puts the United States first,” Wright maintained. “This historic trade agreement benefits everyone from coast to coast by increasing our GDP by $68.2 million and creating 176,000 new jobs—a major windfall for our already booming economy.”

“In the 6th District alone, 53 percent of our exports go to either Canada or Mexico, and over half the jobs in the entire district are connected to trade with Canada and Mexico,” he added. “Growing up on a dairy farm, I know firsthand how unfair Canada's milk pricing program is. This is eliminated in the USMCA, so dairy farmers in Texas will have more export opportunities and greater market access.”

USMCA also tightens rules of origin for auto parts and requires a larger share of cars to be made by workers earning at least $16 per hour. It also updates digital trade rules, among other provisions.

The bill now heads to the Senate.

“I have said this from day one, if there is one no-brainer in Congress, it is USMCA,” the freshman congressman added. “ I want to congratulate President Trump and Ambassador Lighthizer for bringing this deal one step closer to the finish line. I hope that the Senate will act swiftly to pass USMCA, so that we can cement this win for the American people.”