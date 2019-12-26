The city of Ferris has established a public improvement district for a future subdivision and requires Ellis County to approve its tax collections, county commissioners were told recently.

Due to the wording in the agenda notice for the Dec. 17 meeting, the Commissioners' Court agreed to table the matter until this Monday’s meeting.

A public improvement district, or PID, is a taxing authority that can help a city pay for improvements that could include roads, water distribution lines, wastewater collection lines, drainage improvements, landscaping, irrigation, trail parks, open space, monuments and entry features.

The Ferris City Council had approved a PID for a 65-acre property on FM 664 in September and was awaiting county action to clear the way for collection of taxes. According to information on the city of Ferris' website, the new taxing district is for water, sewer, electrical, and street improvements in the Shaw Creek Ranch Phase II housing development, which will consist of 330 single-family homes.

Ellis County tax assessor-collector John Bridges said the county currently has four PIDs, two in Waxahachie and two in Midlothian. Bridges told commissioners that more and more cities are using PIDs to help with infrastructure.

“If you go out 287, there’s a (subdivision) out there called Saddlebrook,” Bridges said. “That’s one of them that is working that way (as a PID). I’m not positive, but I have a good idea that the entry that they’ve got was probably from (PID) funds.”

Bridges said the proposed PID in Ferris is for one piece of property that has not yet been subdivided. Eventually, once the land has been platted, each homeowner in that district will be assessed an amount of tax to help pay for the improvements. The amount will be added to their annual tax statements.

“Generally that lasts for a period of 30 years,” Bridges said. “Now we’ve had a few people, I can think of two in the Saddlebrook addition, when they bought it, they just paid the whole thing as part of their closing. Whatever the total was, they just added it in and paid it so they don’t have an annual installment.”

The Ellis Appraisal District would determine the boundaries of any PID.

County Judge Todd Little said the county’s role in the PID would be strictly to collect the PID assessments, to prorate the assessments, to collect the tax, and to appropriate the money back to the district.

“What we’re approving is the administrative services that the tax assessor-collector is responsible for now,” Little said.

Amy Hedtke, a Waxahachie resident, spoke to commissioners and told them the agenda notice, which listed “consideration and action to approve a new taxing unit, which was called a Property Improvement District,” was incorrect and asked that the item be tabled.

After consulting with county attorney Vance Hinds, the court agreed to Hedtke’s request.

“It’s the safest bet,” Hinds said. “It’ll give the public adequate notice of the action that’s going to be discussed and possibly taken. It’s a minor clerical mistake. If you wanted to amend the motion and amend the agenda item I think it would be fine, but in abundance of caution, if we’re not under any deadline, I would push it to the 30th just to be safe.”

Hedtke, an active anti-tax and pro-liberty advocate, questioned commissioners on the proposed PID.

“When I was reading through some of these things, one of the points that was brought up a decade ago on a Dallas group was mentioning that one of the problems they have with these districts is it’s another layer of government,” Hedtke said. “Who do people talk to about this public improvement district? Who’s in charge of that?”

Little answered that it was his understanding that a board would be put in place who oversees the PID, by the city of Ferris in this case; and the landowners and homeowners in the PID would be interested parties.