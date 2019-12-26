BRUCEVILLE — The 2019 all-District 8-2A (Division I) football team, as selected by district coaches:
Player of the Year — Nathan Quattlebaum, Sr., Bruceville-Eddy.
Offensive Player of the Year — Blaine Reynolds, Soph., Bosqueville.
Defensive Player of the Year — Tate Grams, Sr., Bruceville-Eddy.
Offensive Newcomer of the Year — Ryder Hohhertz, Fr., Moody.
Defensive Newcomer of the Year — John Youens, Fr., Bosqueville.
Special Teams Player of the Year — Jesus Luna, Soph., Italy.
First team
Offense
Quarterback — Trapper Ensor, Jr., Bruceville-Eddy; Jaden Saxon, Soph., Italy; Will McClintock, Jr., Riesel; Luke Bradshaw, Jr., Bosqueville.
Running back — Jaiden Barr, Soph., Italy; Evan Norwood, Sr., Moody; Donavon Blakes, Sr., Riesel.
Wide receiver — David Arellano, Soph., Itasca; Cahl Horn, Sr., Italy; Jayce Powers, Soph., Bosqueville; Ryder Roark, Jr., Bosqueville; Terrick Jarmon, Sr., Bruceville-Eddy.
Slot receiver/Tight end — John Lopez, Sr., Bruceville-Eddy.
Guard — Jose Gutierrez, Fr., Itasca; Jagger Summa, Fr., Bosqueville; Tate Grams, Sr., Bruceville-Eddy.
Tackle — Rocklin Ginnett, Jr., Italy; Omar De La Hoya, Soph., Italy; Michael Hare, Jr., Bosqueville.
Center — Hayden Vahrenkamp, Sr., Axtell; Tyler Jeske, Jr., Riesel; Garret Garvelli, Sr., Bosqueville; Noah Cano, Jr., Bruceville-Eddy.
Punter — Jayce Powers, Soph., Bosqueville.
Kicker — Jesus Luna, Soph., Italy.
Defense
Defensive end — Nicholas Johnson, Jr., Itasca; Justin Bahajak, Sr., Riesel; Ian Moore, Sr., Bruceville-Eddy.
Defensive tackle — Jacob Kimmons, Jr., Italy; Garrett Garvelli, Sr., Bosqueville; Michael Hare, Jr., Bosqueville; Chris Martinez, Jr., Bruceville-Eddy; Hunter Carter, Soph., Bruceville-Eddy.
Inside linebacker — Kayd Lightsey, Fr., Itasca.
Outside linebacker — Stash Stewart, Jr., Riesel; Larson Hoffmeyer, Jr., Bosqueville; Dalton Harris, Sr., Bruceville-Eddy.
Cornerback — Kort Holley, Jr., Italy; Donavan Blakes, Sr., Riesel; Noah Pena, Soph., Bosqueville.
Safety — Koby Hollingsworth, Jr., Axtell; Cahl Horn, Sr., Italy; Barrett Hubbard, Sr., Moody; Evan Vasquez, Sr., Bruceville-Eddy.
Return specialist — John Lopez, Sr., Bruceville-Eddy.
Second team
Offense
Quarterback — Andrew Arellano, Sr., Itasca.
Running back — Dauvo McDonald, Jr., Bosqueville.
Fullback — Colt Horn, Soph., Italy; Justin Bahajak, Sr., Riesel.
Wide receiver — Laderius Sanders, Jr., Axtell; Kort Holley, Jr., Italy; Nolan Slagle, Sr., Riesel; Cody Janek, Sr., Bruceville-Eddy; Levi LaFavers, Jr., Bruceville-Eddy.
Slot receiver / Tight end — Will McClellan, Sr., Bosqueville.
Guard — Bryce DeBorde, Jr., Italy; Joep Engbers, Fr., Bosqueville; Hunter Carter, Soph., Bruceville-Eddy.
Tackle — Robert Scott, Soph., Itasca; Davis Orr, Soph., Moody; Cameron Fouts, Jr., Bruceville-Eddy; Nick Cunningham, Sr., Bruceville-Eddy.
Center — Bryce Ballard, Fr., Italy.
Punter — Colton May, Sr., Italy.
Defense
Defensive end — Paul Pina, Sr., Axtell; Omar De La Hoya, Soph., Italy; Austin Armour, Jr., Riesel; Tyler Jeske, Jr., Riesel; Carson Shaw, Sr., Bosqueville; Hunter Diaz, Soph., Bruceville-Eddy.
Defensive tackle — Justin Ketcher, Sr., Axtell; Drake Lemire, Jr., Italy; Jayce McBride, Jr., Moody; Jagger Summa, Fr., Bosqueville; Jaep Engbers, Fr., Bosqueville.
Inside linebacker — Michael Delaurie, Soph., Itasca; Andrew Celis, Jr., Italy; Will McClintock, Jr., Riesel; Chris Tompkins, Sr., Bosqueville.
Outside linebacker — Xavier Garza, Sr., Itasca; Michael Gonzales, Sr., Italy; Evan Norwood, Sr., Moody; Hunter Henderson, Fr., Bosqueville; Will McClellan, Sr., Bosqueville; Colby Torbert, Soph., Bruceville-Eddy.
Cornerback — Hunter Joiner, Sr., Bruceville-Eddy; John Lopez, Sr., Bruceville-Eddy.
Safety — Reece Janek, Jr., Italy; Duavo McDonald, Jr., Bosqueville; Terrick Jarmon, Sr., Bruceville-Eddy; Pablo Rubio, Jr., Bruceville-Eddy.
Honorable mention
Axtell — Jacob Hogan, Koby Hollingsworth, Paul Pina, Jayme Wooley.
Bruceville-Eddy — Gavino Avitia, Cody Janek, Kegean Miller, Caleb Pate, Adan Vargus.
Bosqueville — Austin Albrect, Hunter Hennexson, Larson Hoffmeyer, Blake Monocus, Brooks Nunn, Jalen Stroud, David Washington, Nick Womack.
Italy — Julius Williams.
Itasca — Travis Abbott, Willie Bible, Ja’Vonn Reed.
Moody — Hunter Mach, Jackson Orr.
Riesel — Donovan Blakes, Preston Cooper, Dakota Davis, Riley Kinsey, Austin Searcy, Nolan Slagle, Stash Stewart.