Tom Brummett, who has been an assistant district attorney for the last 17 years, announced earlier this month his candidacy for judge of the 140th District Court in the March 3 Republican Primary elections.

Brummett, a Lubbock native, graduated from Texas Tech and received his law degree from Indiana University School of Law in 2002. He returned to Lubbock and has worked as an assistant district attorney under the last three administrations.

The 140th District Court is one of three district courts that primarily oversees felony criminal cases. The bench is currently held by Judge Jim Bob Darnell, who is not seeking re-election.

In front of supporters who packed the Lubbock County Commissioners Courtroom, Brummett said he was motivated to run for the bench because of the people he has encountered as an assistant district attorney including law enforcement officers, fellow prosecutors, defense attorneys and victims of crime.

“All of these groups come at the justice system in different angles, but they all have one thing in common: They all deserve integrity, they all deserve fairness, and they all deserve justice and they all deserve the absolute best judges that they can get,” he said.

Brummett said his 17 years as a prosecuting attorney in the Lubbock County Criminal District Attorney’s office has given him the experience, knowledge and wisdom to preside over the 140th District Court and develop fair rulings for both the state and the defense.

“I've tried over 120 jury trials and that's to a verdict, a full-blown trial in front of a jury,” he said. “But I've handled thousands of cases in this county of all types and I’ve sought justice in every single one. Sometimes that justice was dismissing a case, sometimes it was working out an agreement with defense counsel and sometimes it was taking it to the mat and fighting every inch for an innocent victim in trial.”

He said he has the integrity needed to make unpopular, but fair, decisions. He said his candidacy was motivated by a desire to serve the community.

“You need a judge and I can promise you one that will preside with integrity, experience and ethics, employing a demonstrated knowledge of the law and a long history of seeing that justice is done, not sought not pursued, but done,” he said. “And you can expect appropriate sentences to ensure the safety of this community including, when the situation requires it, tough justice for dangerous, violent criminals when that's what is necessary to provide safety for this community.”