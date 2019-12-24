25 years ago:

GROZNY, Russia - Russian planes and artillery bombarded Chechnya’s capital early today as Moscow escalated its offensive against the breakaway republic amid signs of turmoil within the Russian military command.

50 years ago:

WASHINGTON - Congress adjourned its 1969 session Tuesday, with recall and veto warnings apparently overridden by a Merry Christmas farewell from President Nixon.

75 years ago:

With a war-torn world - a world bathed in shot, in shell and in the blood of human beings - as its backdrop, the Star of Bethlehem stands out today in stark relief, more than ever humanity’s supreme hope for a better world.

100 years ago:

M.E. Sidebottom is in a local sanitarium with a severe cold.