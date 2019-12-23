Registration is open

for genealogy event

Free registration is open for “Growing Your Roots 2020: The Inaugural African American Genealogy Conference of Austin.”

The genealogy conference will debut the first weekend going into Black History Month from Jan. 30-Feb. 2. The conference is hosted by the Austin History Center and the Austin Public Library’s African American Community Archives Program.

The conference will feature speakers, panel sessions, workshops, exhibitions, tours and networking opportunities for genealogy professionals, scholars and novice enthusiasts. It will take place at the Austin Public Library downtown, the Austin History Center, the Carver Library and Huston Tillotson University.

To register: library.austintexas.gov/ahc/growingyourroots.

SOUTH AUSTIN

‘Hungry Caterpillar’ exhibit

at Zilker Botanical Gardens

“The Very Hungry Caterpillar,” an exhibit hosted in partnership with Penguin Young Readers, has opend and will run through March 22 at Zilker Botanical Garden, 2220 Barton Springs Road.

The exhibit recreates the children’s book “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” through a storywalk. This is the book’s 50th anniversary. There will be photo opportunities. child-friendly games and special events and activities offered at various times.

Attendance is included with regular admission.

For information and exhibit updates: zilkergarden.org.

DRIPPING SPRINGS

Applicants sought

for bond committee

The Dripping Springs school district is accepting applications through Jan. 10 for its Bond Advisory Committee, a nine-member committee appointed by the district board of trustees to monitor the progress of 2018 bond projects.

Responsibilities of the committee will be reviewing bond expenditures and timelines, reviewing possible scope changes and making recommendations to the board,and making semiannual public reports to the board.

The board will review applications for committee membership from residents of the district and select members based in part on geographic representation and professional expertise.

For more information: dsisdtx.us/bac.

CEDAR CREEK

Lost Pines bird count

takes place Saturday

The 2019 Lost Pines Christmas Bird Count will take place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at McKinney Roughs Nature Park, 1884 Texas 71.

Attendees can count bird species and contribute data to the National Audubon Christmas Bird Count.

For more information: bit.ly/34DwZ2u.

American-Statesman staff