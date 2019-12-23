The Red Oak Independent School District accepted the resignation letter of Board Vice President Eric Thompson, Monday.

The resignation comes after Thompson announced his retirement from his role as chief of Red Oak Fire-Rescue.

“I am so proud and blessed to have served with such a fine group of dedicated and passionate professionals!” Thompson posted on Facebook after a retirement celebration was held at the Red Oak Municipal Center on Dec. 4.

“Each individual provides extensive value to the organization for the betterment of the service delivery to the community,” he continued. “Keep up the progressive culture; there are no limits to your innovation and capabilities moving forward! It has been an honor to serve alongside all of you!!! Stay Safe!!”

During his 22 years of work in Red Oak, he also served as assistant city manager.

Thompson and his family are set to move to Oregon where he accepted a job as chief of Medford Fire-Rescue.

The school board position, Place 6, will be vacant until the May 2020 election and will be filled with a one-year term.