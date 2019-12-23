John Burges from Maypearl High School joined 26 fellow agricultural science teachers from across Texas at the 2019 Legislative LEAD Experience last month.

The Texas FFA Foundation coordinated the event for attendees and brought them to the Texas Capitol in Austin to hear from more than 20 presenters on leadership, education, advocacy and development.

“I learned what it takes to get a bill into a law while I was at the conference it was interesting to see all the possible stages a bill has to go through and what it takes,” Burges said. “I thought it was very interesting to see all the people that are fighting for Agriculture Education and Agriculture in general.”

The LEAD Series connects our teachers and students to sponsors, key Texas decision and policymakers, as well as other stakeholders, empowering them with practical, timely and applicable knowledge which can be taken back to classrooms, communities and shared with their peers. The event schedule was packed with influential presenters, including:

Honorable Drew Springer, Chairman of the Agriculture Committee and Texas House of Representatives, Dist. 68Bryan Daniel, Commissioner of the Texas Workforce CommissionChris Britton, Managing Director of Caddo AssociatesRegan Beck, Director Government Affairs for Texas Farm BureauTom Maynard, State Board of EducationHeather Justice, Texas Education AgencyHonorable Gary VanDeaver, Texas House of Representatives, Dist. 1Stan Ray, Chief Administrative Officer for Farm Credit Bank of Texas

“We were honored to have John Burges join us for this incredible leadership development opportunity,” Executive Director of the Texas FFA Foundation Aaron Alejandro said. “Through this experience our teachers return to their communities, refreshed, recharged, empowered and engaged so they can inspire their students to be the best.”

The Legislative LEAD is designed as an educational initiative to help teachers better understand the inner workings of how our government works and how they can become a trusted advisor to their elected officials. The program has no focus on legislative matters, political candidates, positions or interest, it is designed solely for educational purposes.

About Texas FFA Foundation

Texas FFA Foundation’s purpose is to strengthen agricultural science education and the Texas FFA program, so each student can develop their potential for personal growth, career success and leadership in a global marketplace.