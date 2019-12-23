Monday forecast for Austin: Happy holidays! Temperatures will have you feeling pretty toasty all week, starting with a warm Monday, the National Weather Service said.

The morning will be chilly with temperatures in the 30s before the day heats up to a high near 69 degrees, the weather service said.

Typically on Dec. 23 in Austin, the high is 61 degrees at Camp Mabry and 63 degrees at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, according to climate data.

Patchy fog will last until 10 a.m. and then skies will become sunny, forecasters said.

Skies will be clear at night as temperatures drop to a low around 37 degrees, forecasters said.

Here’s a look at the rest of the week, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Christmas Eve: Sunny with a high near 70. Mostly clear with a low around 44.

Christmas Day: Sunny with a high near 72. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 48.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a high near 71. Mostly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain after 7 p.m. and a low around 54.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain, mostly after 7 a.m., and a high near 70. Mostly cloudy at night with a 30% chance of rain and a low around 56.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain and a high near 67. Mostly cloudy at night with a 50% chance of rain and a low around 48.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a 40% chance of rain and a high near 62.