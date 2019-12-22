TRAVIS COUNTY

Christmas tree recycling

offered through Jan. 10

Travis County will offer free Christmas tree recycling drop-off locations from Thursday through Jan. 10.

Dropoff locations include West Service Center, 4501 RM 620; Del Valle Adult Softball Complex, 3614 F 973; 1431 Collection Station, 2625 Woodall Drive, Leander; and East Service Center, 6011 Blue Bluff Road in East Austin.

Only natural trees will be accepted, and residents must remove all ornaments, decorations, staples, nails, metal, lights and stands. Trees sprayed with flocking (artificial snow) will not be accepted. Trees must not be placed in a bag. Trees taller than 6 feet must be cut in half.

City of Austin curbside customers can recycle their trees by leaving them at the curb on their regular collection day. All other Austin residents can drop trees off at Zilker Metropolitan Park, 2100 Barton Springs Road.

Residents can recycle holiday lights that no longer work at the Recycle and Reuse Drop-off Center, 2514 Business Center Drive. They can also accept holiday packaging such as plastic foam and cardboard.

DOWNTOWN AUSTIN

Salvation Army to host

free community meal

The Salvation Army will host a free community meal from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at its downtown shelter, 501 E. Eighth St.

The meal is for residents of Travis and Williamson counties. Salvation Army staff and volunteers are expected to serve more than 300 meals to the community.

For more information: salvationarmyaustin.org/holiday-meals.

AUSTIN

School district families

receive computers

The Austin school district, in partnership with the city of Austin and PCs for People, recently distributed refurbished desktop computers to more than 200 students and their families.

Computers were distributed at Houston Elementary to students and families enrolled at Uphaus Early Childhood Center and Houston, Rodriguez and Widen elementary schools.

For $25, families received a desktop monitor, keyboard and mouse. Each member of the family was given a 20-minute computer literacy training session taught by professionals from PCs for People.

AUSTIN

City office awards

grants to schools

The city of Austin’s office of sustainability has announced that 40 Austin-area K-12 schools will receive funding to implement 46 sustainability projects expected to benefit over 20,000 students.

Almost a quarter of the schools receiving a grant are Title 1 schools with a large percentage of low-income students. Those projects will offer hands-on learning opportunities, help “green” school campuses and provide tangible benefits to the surrounding neighborhoods. Projects were selected from every Austin City Council district, and represent schools in Austin, Del Valle and Round Rock school districts, and several private schools.

Funding for the sustainability projects is provided by the office of sustainability, the Urban Forestry Division of the Development Services Department, Austin Resource Recovery, the Watershed Protection Department and the Austin Transportation Department.

ROUND ROCK

Menorah lighting set

for Monday at Prete Plaza

A public menorah lighting will run from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Monday at Prete Plaza, 200 E. Main St.

Hosted by Chabad of Round Rock, the free event will feature latkes, doughnuts, hot cocoa and children’s projects.

For more information: bit.ly/2EE5LhE.

BASTROP

Library to host

Christmas stories

The Bastrop Public Library, 1100 Church St., will host a free Christmas Stories in the Children’s Area program from 2 to 4 p.m. Monday.

Library staff will read old and new holiday-themed picture books to school-age children and younger. Children ages 8 and younger must be supervised by an adult.

VETERANS’ BIRTHDAYS

World War II veteran Willie "Bill" Meuth of Dale turned 100 on Wednesday.

We print birthdays for World War II veterans from Central Texas on Sundays. Email the name, birth date and current hometown to communitynews@statesman.com.

American-Statesman staff