FORT WORTH — Eleven swim teams from the Fort Worth area competed at the Southwest Invitational this past weekend at the Wilkerson-Greines Natatorium, and both the Waxahachie girls' and boys' teams ended in second place. The girls' team missed the first place spot by one point and the boys' team was also a close second.

Two of the three girls' relays broke school records. The 200 free relay record had stood since 2011. The 400 freestyle relay record was broken earlier this season, but a different group of girls broke the new record.

The following are individuals and relays that placed in the top 10.

Girls 200 medley relay — 3rd place: Hope David, Tyeler Hess, Hannah Saenz, Rachel Hiatt.

Boys 200 medley relay — 2nd place: Cade Ferry, Joseph Gilliland, Nathan Parker, Jayce Hendricks.

Girls 200 freestyle — 1st place: Rachel Hiatt, 4th place: Hope David, 9th place: Trista Mitchell.

Boys 200 freestyle — 4th place: Cade Ferry, 5th place: Thomas Gattin, 9th place: Garrett Owens.

Girls 200 Individual Medley — 6th place: Jillian Dayton, 8th place: Hayley Pickett, 9th place: Alyssa Bonnette.

Boys 200 Individual Medley — 3rd place: Joseph Gilliland, 8th place: Jayce Hendricks.

Girls 50 freestyle — 1st place: Tyeler Hess, 3rd place: Grace Garling, 7th place: Hannah Saenz.

Boys 50 freestyle — 4th place: Chris Parker, 5th place: Nathan Parker, 6th place: Rafe Butler.

Girls 100 butterfly — 1st place: Hannah Saenz.

Boys 100 butterfly — 4th place: Rafe Butler.

Girls 100 freestyle — 3rd place: Grace Garling, 7th place: Jillian Dayton.

Boys 100 freestyle — 2nd place: Chris Parker, 5th place: Nathan Parker.

Girls 500 freestyle — 1st place: Rachel Hiatt, 6th place: Trista Mitchell.

Boys 500 freestyle — 3rd place: Dylan Florence, 5th place: Thomas Gattin.

Girls 200 freestyle relay — 1st place and new school record: Grace Garling, Hannah Saenz, Jillian Dayton, Tyeler Hess.

Boys 200 freestyle relay — 2nd place: Rafe Butler, Jayce Hendricks, Joseph Gilliland, Chris Parker.

Girls 100 backstroke — 4th place: Hope David.

Boys 100 backstroke — 3rd place: Cade Ferry, 6th place: Jayce Hendricks, 10th place: Asa Condor.

Girls 100 breaststroke — 2nd place: Tyeler Hess, 7th place: Hayley Pickett, 9th place: Alyssa Bonnette.

Boys 100 breaststroke — 3rd place: Joseph Gilliland, 6th place: Dylan Florence, 7th place: Garrett Owens.

Girls 400 freestyle relay — 1st place and new school record: Rachel Hiatt, Jillian Dayton, Hope David, Grace Garling.

Boys 400 freestyle relay — 1st place: Nathan Parker, Dylan Florence, Rafe Butler, Chris Parker.