SAN ANTONIO — Southwestern Assemblies of God University traveled to San Antonio to play Our Lady of the Lake University in their last game of 2019. The Lions (8-2) took care of the Saints (4-10, 0-4) in convincing fashion by the score of 102-82.

Josh Kashila led both teams in scoring with 27 points and in rebounding with 13 boards.

Nyk Mason scored 22 points on 8-of-9 shooting in his first game back after missing the previous game against Paul Quinn College.

Kentton Williams also hit the 20-point mark on 9-of-14 shooting from the field.

Mitch McMullen (11) and Terrance Hubby (10) also managed double figures as they combined to go 5-of-7 from deep.

SAGU had a hot night from the field as they shot 55% (36-65) as a team. They were almost as good from long-range as the shot 46% (12-26) from the 3-point line.

The Saints scored first and then held a 6-5 lead with five minutes gone in the half.

Hubby drilled a 3-point field goal with 12:22 left to go in the half to tie it at 12-12.

Williams tied it again at 19-19. The teams traded the lead five times over the next two minutes.

SAGU used a 9-0 run to push the lead to 35-26 with 3:48 remaining in the half.

The teams started the game slowly but finished the half with what seemed like a flurry of points. Each team scored 13 points over the last three minutes giving SAGU a 49-40 lead at the break.

SAGU put together a 19-8 run to open the 2nd half. The run was fueled by 16 points from the trio of Kashila, Mason, and Williams.

The Saints were able to shave a couple of points off the lead here and there, but never cut the lead below 16 points the rest of the way.

SAGU’s largest lead came after a 3-point make by Cody Farmer to push the margin by 28 points (102-74) with under 2:00 to play.

SAGU will look to start the new year off with a bang as they try for their first Sooner Athletic Conference win of the season. The Lions will host Wayland Baptist University (8-1, 2-0) on Jan. 2 at 7:45 at the Sheaffer Center on the SAGU campus in Waxahachie.

SAGU 102, Paul Quinn 63

Southwestern Assemblies of God University got back into the swing of things as they hosted Paul Quinn College last Tuesday night at the Sheaffer Center on the SAGU campus. The Lions (7-2, 0-2) last played two weeks ago, but showed no signs of rust as they dominated PQC (2-12, 1-2) by the score of 102-63.

Josh Kashila led the Lions in scoring with 16 points. Three other Lions joined him in double figures. Kentton Williams scored 14, Terrance Hubby pitched in 12 off the bench and Darian Davis added in 11.

Cortland Blake pulled down a team-high 8 rebounds.

SAGU had Kashila, Davis, Dareny Sims and Mitch McMullen all tie for the lead in assists with 4 as the Lions totaled 23 assists as a team.

The Lions forced 25 PQU turnovers.

SAGU shot 47% (37-78) from the field and 36% (11-30) from behind the arc for the game.

Davis opened the Lions scoring with a bucket down low and then cashed in from deep. Williams then matched him with five points of his own to open a 10-4 lead on the Tigers.

SAGU put together a 13-1 run over the next five minutes to push the lead to 23-5.

The Lions maintained their double-digit lead throughout the first half. A pair of 3-pointers by McMullen and Kashila with a minute remaining increased the lead to 47-25.

The Tigers hit an early 3-pointer 35 seconds into the half. They didn’t score again until there was 12:49 left in the half. SAGU blew the game open by that point 71-30.

SAGU led by as many as 42 points as they cruised to victory. Coach Delton Deal had his team work through some offense and tinkered with a zone as some of his bench players got some valuable playing time.

“I thought we played well tonight. We worked hard on both ends of the floor.,” Deal said. “There are some things we could clean up, but overall I felt the guys competed hard for one another.”