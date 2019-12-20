RED OAK — The Class 5A No. 12-ranked Red Oak Hawks were unable to hold a 15-point fourth-quarter lead, then were held scoreless in the extra period in a 59-49 overtime loss to Class 4A No. 5-ranked Dallas Faith Family on Wednesday night.

The Hawks were outscored in total by a 31-6 margin in the final 13 minutes of clock after taking a 43-28 lead into the fourth quarter of regulation. After a break-even first quarter, Red Oak jumped ahead by nine points at halftime and then continued to pull away with an 18-11 third quarter.

No individual scoring statistics were available.

On Friday, Dec. 13, the Hawks took a 58-51 victory against Class 6A Richardson Berkner.

The Hawks outscored the Rams through the first three periods before Berkner put together a fourth-quarter rally to make the final score close. Red Oak led 15-8 after one, 29-15 at the half and 47-24 at the end of the third.

No individual scoring statistics were available.

The Hawks (10-6) hosted Class 6A No. 19 DeSoto on Friday night to close out the pre-Christmas portion of their schedule.

The Hawks will open the In-N-Out Burger Allen Holiday Invitational on Thursday against an opponent to be announced.