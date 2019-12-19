Dear Heloise: I was at my wits' end when it came to giving my children a Christmas gift because they all have wonderful jobs, nice homes and really don't need anything. So, I got out all of the old photos from their childhood (some were hilarious) and singled out 12 photos, took them to a print shop and had them made into calendars using the old photos. I've shown them to my two sisters, and both laughed! I think the kids will enjoy them, and if they do, I'll do the same thing next year. -- Anne in Minnesota

Dear Heloise: Working in human resources, we see a drop-off of applicants right after Thanksgiving. People just stop sending in resumes or calling to inquire about a job posting, but this is one of the best times of the year to apply. Why?

* Don't think we aren't hiring in December. We are, and so are many other companies.

* You'll find there's less competition.

* We respect diligence, and it makes you stand out from others.

* Vacancies seem to pop up after annual bonuses are handed out.

* Keep networking! More than half of all job openings are unadvertised.

-- Louise W. in New York City

Dear Heloise: How can I make my meringue topping on my pies fluffy? Mine just sort of look pathetic. -- Tess M., Harrisonburg, Va.

Tess, add 1/4 teaspoon of white vinegar to three egg whites. Vinegar really does make a difference! For more cooking, cleaning and deodorizing hints, order my vinegar pamphlet by sending $5, along with a stamped (70 cents), self-addressed, long envelope, to: Heloise/Vinegar, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. Or you can order it online at www.Heloise.com. And speaking of fluffy, adding 1 teaspoon of vinegar to the water when cooking rice will make it fluffier. -- Heloise

Dear Heloise: During this holiday season, many people will be driving to parties or taking longer trips to visit family and friends. However, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration believes that approximately 70,000 or more accidents annually are caused by "driving drowsy." Before you begin your trip, drink coffee or something with caffeine. Take breaks often, talk to fellow passengers or have them drive for a while, sing with the radio, open a window for some fresh air, chew gum, but don't drive drowsy. If you get sleepy, you might be wise to pull over for a nap or check into a motel or hotel for the night. -- Kelly G., Arlington, Va.

Dear Heloise: There's a new scam in town. Scammers post fake jobs on social media and then interview applicants over the phone or online. They usually ask for the applicants' Social Security number and bank information, which are used for identity theft. They occasionally ask for a check for office supplies or training. Hang up on anyone who wants personal information, and don't send any money. -- Kenneth G., Reston, Va.

Send a money-saving or timesaving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001, or you can fax it to 1-210-HELOISE or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com