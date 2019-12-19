Alice native, singer-songwriter and Miss Alice 2004 Suzette Martinez has been nominated for the Harbor Playhouse’s 58th Annual Sammy Awards “Best Ensemble Member” for the 2020 ceremony.

As the Alice Echo News-Jouranl reported, Martinez was offered a role in the Corpus Christi Production of “Evil Dead:The Musical” in September 2019. A role which landed her the Sammy award nomination.

“My family, my best friend, especially my two little girls Jazzlyn and Jayla were my biggest fans through it all. The rehearsals were grueling and I was away from home some nights until after midnight, but watching their faces light up when they saw me on that stage, all the hard work paid off,” Martinez said.

Martinez is determined and set to offer acting and vocal lessons in the Summer of 2020 to local Alice children and adults with aspirations for theater, singing, and acting. “I know we don’t offer very much locally for the performing arts community but there are actors and singers here, they just need the tools to chase their dream and that’s what I want to give them”. The Sammy Awards are open to the public in the Main Theater at the Harbor Playhouse of Corpus Christi Tx, at 7:30pm on January 11,2020.