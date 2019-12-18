Waxahachie residents have reported an absence of recycling bins that once were available at some schools, churches and businesses around the city.



The city has not denied that these bins have been removed.



“The contract with the city’s waste provider – Waste Connections – actually prohibits the city from allowing other waste or recycling companies to service Waxahachie in any way,” said City Spokesperson Amy Borders.



Borders, however, pointed out that several options exist for residents with recyclable material, including curbside pickup.



“For those living in apartments, and others that may have larger quantities of recyclables, the Citizens Convenience Station provides a large recycling container,” Borders explained. “While paper is accepted, cardboard is not.”



Citizens Convenience Station is located at 199 Lions Park Rd. and is open Monday to Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 972-937-3367.