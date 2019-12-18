The Waxahachie City Council passed a motion at Monday’s regular meeting to force owners of abandoned and structurally unsound homes to act or have the city demolish them.

Reports on the dilapidation of buildings, some of which had liens, at 214 Dunlap, 712 Givens, 218 Wyatt, 400 Wyatt and 908 Wyatt streets were brought before the board. Contact was reportedly made with some of the owners who expressed intent to address the concerns. No contact was reportedly made with the owners of the structures at 214 Dunlap and 908 Wyatt streets.

The board unanimously voted in favor of requiring property owners to repair or demolish the structures within 60 days or the city reserves the right to demolish them.

In other business, a motion was passed for all items on the Consent Agenda, which “authorizes the mayor or city manager to execute all matters necessary to implement each item.”

Among the Consent Agenda items were:

Mobile Home License Renewals for 2020Consider award of a bid to Utility Trailer of Dallas, Inc. for an additional sludge trailer at the Wastewater Treatment PlantConsider award of a professional services contract with Birkhoff, Hendricks & Carter, L.L.P. for flow monitoring services associated with the wastewater collection systemEvent application for Sweethearts and Orphans Car Show on March 14, 2020

Rachel Edgar, a Global High School senior and student council president, was welcomed as the honorary councilmember. She is a member of the school’s bowling team. Edgar plans to study at Texas A&M University and pursue a career in civil engineering.

Mayor David Hill was absent from the meeting, which was officiated by Mayor Pro Tem Mary Lou Shipley.