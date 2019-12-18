On Dec. 13, 2019, Paul Jon Flanigan, 37, from Midlothian, Texas, entered a plea of guilty to the offense of continuous sexual abuse of a child and was sentenced to 50 years in prison without the possibility of parole.

In November of 2018, Flanigan took the 12-year-old victim, the daughter of a former girlfriend, to Planned Parenthood in Dallas in an attempt to get an abortion. Planned Parenthood notified law enforcement, and an investigation was opened.

The child was forensically interviewed, and she disclosed that Flanigan had sex with her. The molestation began when she was 11 years old and continued up until Flanigan found out she was pregnant. The sexual acts occurred in both Dallas and Ellis counties.

In February of 2019, the child gave birth, and DNA samples were obtained. After analysis, DNA results confirmed Flanigan was the father of the victim’s baby.

“Paul Flanigan stole the innocence of a child,” said Assistant County and District Attorney Habon Mohamed, who prosecuted the case. “Flanigan will serve a just punishment for his perverse actions,” Mohamed added.