A six-alarm fire that broke out at a Waxahachie recycling facility early Wednesday morning was under control but still burning as of 10 a.m., with a large plume of smoke stretching for miles. The thick, acrid smoke forced cancellation of classes at Life Schools Waxahachie for the day.

The fire broke out around 4 a.m. at Oak Cliff Metal Recycling, located west of Interstate 35E near Butcher Road at 500 Brown Industrial Road. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire has not been determined.

Authorities said because there are no fire hydrants on the property, tanker trucks are having to be used to fight the conflagration.

In a Waxahachie Fire-Rescue post on Facebook, the department said that numerous units are on site, as well as resources from several neighboring agencies: Ennis, Ovilla, Maypearl, Emergency Services District 6, and Forreston. Firefighters from Midlothian and Red Oak are also providing mutual aid, covering calls at two Waxahachie Fire stations.

“The City has requested that the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) conduct air quality testing in the area of the fire as a precaution,” the department said. “While there is not cause for concern at this time, it is a routine precautionary measure to test air quality during an incident of this nature. The City’s Communications Department will release the results as soon as they are provided to us. “

According to its website, Oak Cliff Recycling processes steel, rebar, iron stainless, aluminum, brass, motors, aluminum, copper and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals.

The smoke emanating from the fire stretched over Interstate 35E and caused Life School to close for the day. “We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as necessary,” the administration posted on Facebook.

Wednesday’s fire is the fourth at the facility in the last six years, and the fifth incident at the plant involving first responders.

A similar large fire broke out at the same facility in August 2013, resulting in requests for numerous tankers from neighboring departments. That fire took several days to fully extinguish.

At the time, Waxahachie Fire Chief Ricky Boyd said piles of shredded recycled materials on the property ignited and did damage the equipment from radiant heat, though no buildings were damaged.

In July 2014, a reported pipe explosion at the plant resulted in one injury. A worker was airlifted to an area hospital. One month later, another fire at the plant resulted in an injury to a Waxahachie firefighter. And in January 2015, a fire broke out in a pile of ground-up metal but was put out fairly quickly.