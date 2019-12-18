The children of Waxahachie and the surrounding areas were treated to a free opportunity to visit and take photos with Old Saint Nick and Mrs. Claus at the Everley Rose Event Center last Friday afternoon, Dec. 13. The sponsor for this no-charge Christmas event was Imagine Nation Learning Center.

This privately-owned early learning center has multiple locations around the metroplex. They currently share the facilities owned and operated under the company name of the Everley Rose Event Center located at 1401 Ferris Avenue (or 116 U.S. Hwy 77) in the central part of Waxahachie.

Monday through Friday, this day care center uses these buildings to teache a unique curriculum that is a blend of play-based “Frog Street” and child-led “Emergent” learning approaches. The owners of Imagine Nation have built their organization into a place where the whole family feels welcomed.

Not only were the kids treated to free Santa and Mrs. Claus photos, but they also enjoyed refreshments in the fifties-style diner eating area. In addition, there were several different activities to participate in, like writing letters to Santa, cookie and gingerbread decorating, ornament crafts and more.

The decorations made wonderful backdrops for all types of holiday photos. Besides the Santa and Mrs. Claus area, there was a large nativity scene, a beautiful snowy Christmas trees, a ginger bread house to pose in front of, a kids-size Christmas train, a Santa Village, amazing lighting, a huge traditional tree in the foyer and even life-size nutcrackers at the main entrance doors.

The youngsters of the Waxahachie area want to send a heartfelt “thank you” to Imagine Nation for a wonderful time of fun, food and photos to enhance the children’s Christmas memories for 2019.