The Ellis County Clerk's Office was recently awarded the Five Star Service Award by Texas Health and Human Services for excellence in vitalization.
The Five Star award is given to Vital Statistics Partners - birth registrars, funeral homes, local registrars, doctors, medical examiners and justices of the peace - who understand the importance of vital statistics and its impact on the citizens of Texas.
The award honors Partners who go above and beyond the duties of birth and death registrations by attending trainings and keeping up with the latest legislation and trends.
"Thank you for going above and beyond to register your records and ensure excellent customer service, security and data quality in Texas!," the award certificate noted.
According to annual statistics from the Ellis County Clerk's Office:
38,000+ recorded documents in official public record
2000 criminal cases processed
1,150 marriage licenses issued
1000+ registered births
1000+ registered deaths
1000 civil cases processed
400 probate cases processed
The award was presented at the 65th Annual Vital Statistics Conference in Georgetown earlier this month.