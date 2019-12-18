The Ellis County Clerk's Office was recently awarded the Five Star Service Award by Texas Health and Human Services for excellence in vitalization.

The Five Star award is given to Vital Statistics Partners - birth registrars, funeral homes, local registrars, doctors, medical examiners and justices of the peace - who understand the importance of vital statistics and its impact on the citizens of Texas.

The award honors Partners who go above and beyond the duties of birth and death registrations by attending trainings and keeping up with the latest legislation and trends.

"Thank you for going above and beyond to register your records and ensure excellent customer service, security and data quality in Texas!," the award certificate noted.

According to annual statistics from the Ellis County Clerk's Office:

38,000+ recorded documents in official public record2000 criminal cases processed1,150 marriage licenses issued1000+ registered births1000+ registered deaths1000 civil cases processed400 probate cases processed

The award was presented at the 65th Annual Vital Statistics Conference in Georgetown earlier this month.