Tuesday forecast for Austin: Break out the scarves and gloves because biting north winds are making it feel a whole lot worse outside.

Austin’s main weather station at Camp Mabry was reporting temperatures around 35 degrees as of 7 a.m., but gusts were producing a wind chill reading of 28, or 4 degrees below freezing.

Austin still should get a good dose of sunshine, the National Weather Service says, even if the daytime high of 54 is several degrees below normal. North winds will persist at 10 to 15 mph with gusts as strong as 20 mph.

Expect clear skies and dry air this evening, which will allow temperatures to sink to around 31 degrees.

The weather service’s extended forecast calls for more sunshine, at least until Friday, when another round of rain is likely:

Wednesday: Sunny with a high near 58. Clear at night with a low around 31.

Thursday: Sunny with a high near 58. South-southeast winds from the Gulf return. Then a 20% chance of showers after midnight with a low around 43.

Friday: A 40% chance of showers with a high near 61. At night, a 30% chance of showers with a low around 40.

Saturday: Sunny with a high near 64. Mostly clear at night with a low around 40.

Sunday: Sunny with a high near 68. Mostly clear at night with a low around 40.