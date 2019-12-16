The Waxahachie Lady Indians did everything else well, but couldn’t find a way to slow Red Oak junior post Aniyah Johnson’s scoring attack on Friday night.

The 6-foot-2 Johnson scored 27 points, including 10 in the final period, and added eight rebounds as the No. 9-ranked Lady Hawks held off the Lady Indians, 54-48, in a non-district game on Friday night at Mike Turner Gymnasium.

The Lady Indians led by a point entering the final eight minutes, but Red Oak (12-4) made 6-of-8 from the charity stripe, including 4-of-4 by Johnson, down the stretch to secure the outcome.

Micah Cooper added nine points and Breanna Davis seven for the Lady Hawks.

Mya Williams scored 13 points to pace the Lady Indians (7-9). Rayna Ross was next with a dozen, and Halle Becerra wound up with 10.

The Lady Hawks had the early upper hand, leading 14-9 at the end of the first quarter and 28-21 at halftime behind Johnson’s 17 first-half points. However, the Lady Indians got on a roll in the third period as Becerra hit a pair of 3-pointers and Ross converted a three-point play, and WHS came all the way back to lead 38-37 at the end of three.

Both teams were scheduled to play their district openers on Tuesday night. Red Oak was scheduled to open District 14-5A play at Cleburne on Tuesday night, and will host rival Midlothian in its final game before Christmas break. The Lady Indians, meanwhile, will start District 7-6A action at Mansfield Summit, then will host South Grand Prairie on Friday.

The Lady Hawks will compete in the Sandra Meadows Classic in Duncanville starting on Dec. 26. The Lady Indians are done with in-season tournament play and have a single non-district game on Saturday, Dec. 28 at Rowlett.